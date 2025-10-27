SKLZ Launches Bashhhketball Pro for Quiet Indoor Basketball Training

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKLZ, the leader in athlete development products, is excited to announce the launch of a new product, the SKLZ Bashhhketball Pro. The SKLZ Bashhhketball Pro is the only official size and weight silent basketball that offers a unique solution for players seeking to refine their skills in any indoor space without causing noise disturbances.

The SKLZ Bashhhketball Pro retails for $59.99 and is available to purchase at SKLZ.com, Dick's Sporting Goods, Amazon and Scheels.

The SKLZ Bashhhketball Pro is the only official size and weight silent basketball with realistic bounce, quiet performance, and durable construction.

Michael Polk, CEO of Implus, said, "The SKLZ Bashhhketball Pro is a game changer for young basketball players looking to sharpen their skills indoors anytime, anywhere. It's designed with the same size and weight of a regulation basketball, making it the perfect tool for authentic, effective skill-building without the excess noise."

Built at the official 29.5" size and official 22oz weight, this polyurethane foam basketball offers the feel and performance of real gameplay but with significantly reduced noise and a softer impact for dribbling indoors on wood, tile and carpet floors.

Additional standout features of the SKLZ Bashhhketball Pro include:

Dual-density foam blend: produces the same bounce height as a real basketball and maintains its shape through repeated use

Integrated channels and grooves: simulate the feel of a standard basketball for precise ball control and learning consistent hand placement

Versatility: train in houses, apartments, or any small indoor space without sacrificing performance

Whether practicing dribbling, crossovers, between-the-legs or behind-the-back movements, the SKLZ Bashhhketball Pro allows athletes to focus on training without disrupting their surroundings.

About SKLZ

SKLZ is the leading provider of performance training products and programs for athletes of all levels. SKLZ products are designed to sync the body to the brain, helping athletes to be stronger, smarter, and faster. With tools available for every sport and skill, like training nets, agility ladders, resistance bands, and more, SKLZ empowers athletes to never settle for yesterday's best. Learn more at www.sklz.com.

About Implus

Implus is home to 16 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. Learn more at https://www.implus.com.

