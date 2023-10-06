Balega Debuts Tenth Annual Limited-Edition Grit and Grace Sock Collection

News provided by

Implus LLC

06 Oct, 2023, 13:40 ET

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balega, a leading performance running sock brand, proudly announces its release of their tenth annual, limited-edition Grit and Grace collection.

One dollar from every purchase of their limited-edition Grit and Grace socks benefits Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP), the leading national science-based and advocacy organization working to eliminate toxic chemicals and other environmental exposures linked to breast cancer. The socks in this collection feature Balega's world-class quality of exceptional comfort, fit and durability.

Continue Reading
Grit and Grace collection
Grit and Grace collection

This partnership reinforces Balega's widely recognized commitment to purpose-driven initiatives. Balega's mission has always been to deliver unmatched excellence in the fit, feel and technical performance of their running socks, while simultaneously forging connections with communities, retailers and charitable organizations like Breast Cancer Prevention Partners.

"We are proud to reach this ten-year milestone for our Grit and Grace collection," said Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus. "From early on, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners aligned with Balega's mission to develop superior products with purpose. We resonated with their unique proposition to identify the causes of breast cancer as a pathway to a cure and are honored to support this cause."

Grit and Grace socks will retail for $17 per pair and can be purchased at specialty run stores and online at www.balega.com. To learn more about the Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, visit www.bcpp.org.

About Balega 
A leading performance sock brand in the run specialty market, Balega is a designer and manufacturer of technical performance running socks and part of the Implus family of brands. With a proud American-South African initiative, the company develops its product in several countries, utilizing the best performance yarns produced across the globe. Crafted for a superior fit and unmatched comfort, Balega is committed to the technical excellence, quality, and performance expected in the Balega brand. A brand with 'sole,' Balega prides itself on its commitment to the community with projects aimed at enriching those less fortunate than ourselves. For more information, please visit www.balega.com.

About Implus
Implus is home to 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more, please visit www.Implus.com.

SOURCE Implus LLC

Also from this source

Balega Celebrates 20 Years

Balega Celebrates 20 Years

Balega, a leading performance sock brand in the run specialty market, is proud to celebrate its 20-year anniversary. Since its establishment in 2003, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.