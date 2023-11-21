Balega To Exhibit at The Running Event 2023

21 Nov, 2023

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balega, a leading performance running sock brand, announces participation in The Running Event (TRE) 2023, North America's premier run and outdoor specialty retail conference and tradeshow. Balega is a platinum sponsor and will be at Booth 1521 showcasing their latest product offerings, including the Balega Blister Resist Light in a new mini-crew silhouette.

"We look forward to once again being at TRE and connecting with our partners in the running community," said Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus. "Following the successful launch of our national Transform Your Run campaign, we are excited to share our latest consumer insights and new products with our retail partners. We will also present this year's Ubuntu award recognizing a run specialty store that best excels in service and involvement in their local community."

One of the highlights showcased in Balega's booth will be the new Balega Blister Resist Light, which will be available in both no-show and mini-crew silhouettes. This sock is ideal for runners seeking protection from blisters and the elements, and features the same moisture-wicking and protective barrier technology as their other Blister Resist socks but with a more weightless feel.

Balega invites all TRE attendees to visit Booth 1521 to learn more about their products and initiatives for Spring 2024. Implus will also showcase RockTape, TriggerPoint and Spenco across the aisle from Balega in Booth 1515.

TRE 2023 will take place from November 28 – 30 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

About Balega

A leading performance running sock brand in the run specialty market, Balega is a designer and manufacturer of technical performance running socks and part of the Implus family of brands. With a proud American-South African initiative, the company develops its product in several countries, utilizing the best performance yarns produced across the globe. Crafted for a superior fit and unmatched comfort, Balega is committed to the technical excellence, quality, and performance. A brand with 'sole,' Balega prides itself on its commitment to the community with projects aimed at enriching those less fortunate than ourselves. In 2023, Balega became Climate Neutral Certified by committing to measure their climate impact, setting reduction targets, and offsetting their carbon emissions. For more information, please visit www.balega.com.

About Implus

Implus is home to 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more, please visit www.Implus.com.

