Ball Park® Buns is Hitting a 'Grand Slam' for the Fourth Year of Its 'Ball Park of Dreams' Initiative

America's Favorite Buns Brand is Back to Renovate Three Little League® Fields Across the Country

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Park® Buns' marquee community initiative, Ball Park of Dreams, is returning for its fourth consecutive year. The Ball Park of Dreams initiative provides extensive field renovations and makeovers to benefit Little League® programs in need across the country. This initiative is a cornerstone of Ball Park Buns' multi-year partnership with Little League Baseball and Softball as the organization's Official Hamburger and Hot Dog Bun.

Ahead of the start of baseball and softball season, the Ball Park Buns team chose three deserving Little League fields to renovate in Dallas, Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and San Diego, California, where each field's renovation is tailored specifically to the league's needs. Projects slated to be completed this spring include:

Serra Mesa Little League ( San Diego, California ): To help ensure enhanced playing conditions, Ball Park will install new soil, level, and condition the four playing fields, install new bases, rebuild the pitcher's mound and add trees for fan comfort and shade.





Drexel Hill Little League ( Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ): To ensure better playing conditions for the league's youngest players and those with physical and intellectual challenges, Ball Park will install new soil and grass, fix dugout surfaces, and provide equipment for the field's PA system. A tree will also be planted to provide fans with shade.





South Garland Little League ( Dallas, Texas ): Due to a lack of funding, one of the fields used by the youngest divisions of play fell into disrepair and is no longer playable. Ball Park will restore the field by installing outfield fencing, foul poles, new soil and grass, shaping the infield to bring it to playing condition and planting a tree for shade.

"The Ball Park of Dreams program remains a core initiative for our organization, and we are honored to renew our commitment to supporting Little Leaguers® across the country," said Taylor Burgess, Brand Manager, Ball Park Buns. "By providing players with updated facilities, they have the ability to do what kids do best – play and thrive on the field. We can't wait to see what's in store for 2024 and beyond."

Ball Park Buns will also support 20 additional local Little League programs in San Diego, Dallas and Philadelphia through sponsorship funding, signage, and coupons to supply Ball Park Buns products in concession stands for the entire season.

"Ball Park Buns has provided incredible support to local Little League programs each year with the Ball Park of Dreams program," said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Business Relationship Officer. "We're grateful for their commitment of support to improve the experience for these children and their families and to the brand's alignment with Little League's core value of community. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership."

As a proud sponsor and the Official Hot Dog and Hamburger Bun of Little League Baseball and Softball, Ball Park Buns will feature the official Little League emblem on its packaging this summer, which will be available in over 40,000 stores nationwide. Additionally, Ball Park Buns will be on-site at this year's Little League Baseball® World Series tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, showcasing featured products at the concession stands and offering fun activations at the complex's Fan Zone.

Perfect for grilling, tailgating, parties and more, Ball Park hot dog and hamburger buns are America's favorite buns and deliver fresh taste and outstanding flavor. With many varieties of buns and rolls, it's easy to make Ball Park Buns part of your next meal – and watch the crowd go wild. Ball Park Buns are manufactured and sold by Bimbo Bakeries USA. For a full list of Ball Park products and where to buy them, please visit www.BallParkBuns.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About Little League ®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League® believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League® graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League®story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League® (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

