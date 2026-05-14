Titan Water Solutions Acquired by Daysi Gomez of Strandline Capital

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Water Solutions has been acquired by Daysi Gomez of Strandline Capital following a highly competitive, efficient sale process that brought the company under contract just five days after going to market.

Titan Water Solutions has been acquired by Strandline Capital.

Jake Tellander founded Titan Water Solutions after years of experience in water filtration and a personal interest in water quality through reef tanks, coral propagation, and fish breeding. The business serves homes and businesses across Central Florida with water softening, conditioning, and filtration systems designed to address the region's water challenges.

After seeing other companies sell low-quality systems at high prices, Tellander focused on building a company with a strong reputation for reliable products, responsive service, and practical solutions at a competitive price point. Titan Water Solutions received a People's Choice Best Water Services award in 2024 and 2025.

Buyer Daysi Gomez of Strandline Capital approached the acquisition as a well-prepared first-time buyer. A graduate of MIT, Gomez now lives in Sarasota with her husband and was the right fit to lead Titan Water Solutions into its next chapter, given her engineering and business background.

"When I moved back to Florida, I was surprised to learn our state has some of the worst water quality in the country. Between microplastics, chemicals, and everything else in our water supply, it's never been more important for Floridian families to have access to a real solution. I'm honored to carry the Tellander family's mission forward through Titan Water Solutions' trusted brand, loyal customers, and caring team."

Following the closing, Jake and Emily plan to return to Iowa to be closer to relatives. Two of their four children will continue working for Gomez at Titan Water Solutions, supporting continuity for the business moving forward.

"Viking was proud to quarterback the process from start to finish, keeping all parties aligned and delivering a smooth, successful close for everyone involved," said Larry Lawson II, President, Viking Florida Division.

The transaction was facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions advisors Robert Lugo and Dylan Bradley, who represented sellers Jake and Emily Tellander throughout the sale process.

From engagement to close, the transaction was completed in approximately five months. Viking guided the Tellanders from the start, helping to prepare and position the company for market and connect with a qualified buyer ready to move quickly.

"Titan Water Solutions stood out as a strong company with a clear value proposition, a solid reputation, and meaningful growth potential," said Robert Lugo. "We were proud to help bring together a seller and buyer who were both well-positioned for a successful transition."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Charlotte, NC. The firm has offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of nearly four times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmerger.com to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or to access more information regarding selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions