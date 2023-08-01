Ballard & Associates Expands Coverage Opportunities by Partnering with Integrity

Fast-growing agency amplifies product offerings and expands agent support by partnering with the industry leader of insurtech solutions

DALLAS , Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Ballard & Associates, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Cicero, New York, and led by Aaron Ballard, President. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Focused primarily on the senior market, Ballard & Associates provides Medicare products as well as life insurance and final expense. The agency prides itself on building strong relationships with its clients by formulating individualized solutions to meet unique situations. A former karate instructor, Ballard brings the foundational black belt principles of modesty, courtesy, self-control, integrity and perseverance into his insurance practice. His passion for clients and the personal training he offers agents and brokers have long differentiated Ballard & Associates and propelled its growth trajectory.

"Ballard & Associates is an ideal example of the type of fast-growing agency Integrity is built to support," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Our proprietary platform is designed to springboard successful companies to a new level of achievement, unlocking potential through the utilization of our innovative technology solutions. Aaron's personal dedication to his clients has helped his business flourish and sets him apart as a leader in our industry. As an Integrity partner, the Ballard & Associates team will now benefit from all the advantages specifically designed to help them grow their business, including our suite of cutting-edge technology, extensive proprietary data and analytics, as well as our comprehensive business services. We're pleased to add Ballard & Associates to our rapidly expanding list of Integrity partners and we look forward to supporting their next phase of dynamic growth."

"What excites me most about Integrity is its vision to serve Americans in more holistic ways than we've ever seen before in this industry," shared Aaron Ballard, President of Ballard & Associates. "Integrity's technology is multiple stages ahead of other offerings on the market, so I'm thrilled to now have it at my fingertips — being able to offer it to my agents gives us a huge competitive advantage. By aligning my business with Integrity, I know I'll always have the resources I need to excel and stay at the forefront of insurtech. Its vast support services mean that I can confidently scale my business by focusing on growth opportunities and client needs rather than administrative tasks. I'm thrilled to align my future with Integrity and with this partnership I envision limitless growth for our business."

Becoming an Integrity partner also offers Ballard & Associates access to prominent insurance experts across the country who have already joined the Integrity platform. These leaders and legends leverage their diverse skillsets and expertise to craft more holistic life, health and wealth coverage for seniors. Their commitment to collaborative solutions is improving financial and health processes and helping more Americans plan for the good days ahead.

The full-stack Integrity platform offers technology-driven solutions for agents to uplevel their skill sets and reach more customers wherever they are. These valuable resources include the proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, IntegrityCONNECT, and Integrity's world-class advertising and marketing capabilities, including partner-only access to MarketingCENTER. Integrity partners reduce time-consuming administrative duties by leveraging Integrity's infrastructure and utilizing the advanced technology solutions offered only to partners.

For more information about Ballard & Associates' decision to become an Integrity partner, view a video at http://www.integritymarketing.com/Ballard.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Ballard & Associates

Ballard & Associates, LLC, is an independent marketing organization headquartered in Cicero, New York. They specialize in providing a wide range of products, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplements, final expense, life insurance, ACA and ancillary coverage. Founded in 2008, they have grown to serve thousands of Americans not just in New York, but throughout the country with their insurance needs. For more information, visit www.ballardassoc.com.

