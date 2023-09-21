Ballard Designs Announces Collaboration with Carson Kressley and Breeders' Cup World Championships 2023

Home décor retailer Ballard Designs to partner with TV star Carson Kressley on celebrity & VIP Lounge furnishings at the 40th Annual Breeders' Cup World Championships this year.

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's off to the races! This year Ballard Designs joins The Breeder's Cup, Nov. 3-4 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. The event, where thoroughbred racing's top stars will gather in pursuit of $31 million in purses and 14 championship races, is known for beautifully curated lounge furnishings.

The carved wooden horse table decor by Ballard Designs will be featured in the VIP lounges at Breeders Cup 2023. Carson Kressley, Brand Ambassador for Breeders Cup, is collaborating with Ballard Designs at this year's event at Santa Anita racetrack to design and furnish the VIP lounges with Ballard product.

"We're thrilled to share our furniture and décor with this year's select crowd at the Breeders' Cup," said Dominic Milanese, VP Retail at Ballard Designs. Ballard is celebrating its 40th Year, and collaborating with Carson and Breeders' Cup, also in its 40th year, is a win-win-win for us all."

Ballard Designs' decor for the event will include seven lounge settings at the Top of the Stretch for VIP participants enjoying breakfast during morning training on Breeders' Cup week. Ballard furnishings will also be featured in the Trophy Lounge, reserved for Breeders' Cup Ambassadors and Celebrities. Carson Kressley, a Breeder's Cup Ambassador himself, is supervising the product choices and layout for the Ballard sections on site at Santa Anita Park.

"We are excited to work with Ballard Designs to provide a stylish and unique touch to both our VIP lounges and breakfast area for this upcoming Breeders' Cup," said Heather Higgins, Senior VP of Corporate Partnerships for Breeders' Cup Limited. "Special thanks to Carson Kressley for making an introduction our VIP guests are sure to enjoy."

Best known for his role on Bravo's original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" series, Kressley has collaborated previously with Ballard Designs, recently redesigning two entertaining spaces in his Pennsylvania farmhouse.

"Guests are going to find the look Carson has curated for this year's Breeders' Cup comfortable and fun," Ballard's Milanese added. "Plus, these luxe lounges will give everyone a chance to see first-hand what Ballard offers - in anticipation of Ballard's first California retail store opening next year in San Diego."

About Ballard Designs

Ballard Designs offers expert decorating advice on their blog and podcast and provides free online and in-store design consultations at its 19 retail locations across the United States - additional stores opening soon.

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®

About Breeders' Cup

Breeders' Cup Limited administers the Breeders' Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing's year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series. The Breeders' Cup supports and operates under the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA). HISA seeks to enhance the safety of both horse and rider and to protect the integrity of the sport to the benefit of all racing participants, fans, and bettors.

