Raleigh's Village District Shopping Map Adds Ballard Designs, as Retailer Opens in the Capital City

RALEIGH, N.C., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home decor and furniture design company, Ballard Designs, officially opens its newest North Carolina retail location on Monday, April 1st in midtown Raleigh's bustling Village District (formerly Cameron Village). Considered the first planned community in Raleigh, the iconic 6-block outdoor shopping center is home to hundreds of high-end clothing stores, specialty retailers, home décor shops, and restaurants.

With its "soft opening" starting on March 27th, the doors open officially in Ballard Designs' newest Tar Heel State store in April. The Raleigh location furniture and home decor store will occupy over twelve thousand square feet. Lighting, decor & design offered by Ballard is an on-trend blend of Traditional, Continental, and Contemporary styles.

Ballard's new store near downtown Raleigh is the 41-year-old brand's second location in the Tar Heel state. The first opened in Charlotte in 2017. Both stores are part of Ballard Designs' ongoing retail expansion now spanning 14 states with 20 retail stores and three outlets.

"Since opening our first store in Charlotte six years ago, we've made a lot of good friends and loyal Ballard fans in North Carolina," reports Karen Mooney, president of Ballard Designs.

"With its growing population and importance to the state's booming Research Triangle, the capital city is the perfect location for our newest store. Raleigh is beautiful and filled with creative people who love great design. It already feels like home."

Ballard Designs is taking over four store fronts on the Village District shopping map to create a single, one-story showroom. As design fans browse the airy 12,500 square-foot space, they'll be inspired by beautifully decorated room vignettes featuring Ballard's traditional, transitional, and contemporary exclusive lines of furniture, lighting, rugs, bedding and home décor.

At the heart of the expansive new store, guests will discover a fully staffed design center to sample hundreds of designer fabrics and schedule a complimentary appointment with one of Ballard's expert Design Consultants; in store, virtually, or even from home.

To visit the new Ballard Designs store, take 40 West/Wade Avenue and turn onto Daniel Street. Ample parking is available in front and surrounding the store. Hours: 10am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-7pm Friday and Saturday, and Noon-5pm Sunday.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted, proprietary products. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail Group℠ which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

