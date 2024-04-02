Ballard Designs Debuts New Comfortable Furniture & Brightly Transforms Traditional Spring

ATLANTA, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new spring collection of home furnishings, fabrics, and decorative accessories, retailer Ballard Designs celebrates the changing seasons with comfort, color, and joyful continental style.

New outdoor collection of comfortable furniture for spring, the Cape Town wicker assortment is streamlined and upholstered in family friendly Sunbrella fabric. Ballard Designs introduces a beautiful sheer curtain panel engineered to inhibit live mosquito presence in the area.

"At Ballard Designs, we've always been known for a richly layered, collected look," reports Jonathan Parks, Senior Vice-President of Merchandising and Design. "This season, we're leaning into our strengths with classic furniture silhouettes updated in clean lines and new materials, gorgeous fabrics bursting with fresh, on-trend color, and whimsical touches throughout our new collection that bring the joy back to home decorating."

Integrating looks and styles from varied genres and periods is Parks' creative dynamic vision for Ballard's merchandising future.

Continental is the New Traditional

"There's a reason behind everything we're doing," Parks explained. "Each new piece we add to the collection is designed to work effortlessly within our eclectic assortment. We're creating a 'New Traditionalism' by evolving a transitional, continental look that embraces the best in design from around the world. It's including neo-classical, traditional European, French country, English cottage, and American classics from Craftsman and Art Deco to Contemporary."

New in Ballard's Exclusive Furniture Designs

A Continental aesthetic of streamlined European-inspired shapes with less carvings .

. Transitional looks with deep comfort, simple lines, and gentle curves in a mix of modern materials .

. Brown furniture, adding familiar warmth in updated finishes like Chestnut, Walnut and Light Oak.

like Chestnut, Walnut and Light Oak. Joy incorporated into every room with whimsical touches that surprise and delight.

"By mixing continental, transitional, and classic furniture silhouettes with joyful color, textures, and details, we're creating that moment that no one else is doing," Parks added with enthusiasm. "It opens up our world to endless design possibilities."

Some Spring 2024 Additions

Cape Town Outdoor Furniture Collection

This comfortable outdoor furniture collection captures the romance of old-world Cape Town in weather-loving textures. Gently curved arms and skirts feature airy, all-weather wicker. Extra thick seat and comfy back cushions are covered in cleanable, ultra-durable Cast Silver Sunbrella®.

Jessa Media Collection

The Jessa Media Collection has distinctive reeded details that takes modern modular design into a decidedly transitional direction. Blends easily with virtually any existing décor, from traditional to contemporary settings.

Stewart Secretary

Inspired by an antique, the Stewart Secretary brings brown furniture back into your room with function and decorative impact. The warm walnut finish, traditional drop-down front, and compact design make this versatile piece perfect as a writing desk beside a colorful bed or tucked along a living room wall.

Freya Multi Fabric by the Yard

Freya Multi fabric by the yard is soft, 100% cotton in an undersea floral brimming in fresh watercolor hues of green, mineral, coral pink, orange, and inky black. Ballard is showing off Freya Multi everywhere this spring, from joyful drapery panels to a whimsical ruffled skirt on their transitional Mathes Sofa.

*New Technology* Mosquito Shield Indoor/Outdoor Sheer Drapery Panels

Though they look like traditional sheers, these revolutionary outdoor drapery panels could save your summer from the discomfort and constant aggravation of mosquitos. Developed in France, the polyester fibers are interlocked with a synthesized version of a compound found in chrysanthemums. Upon contact with the fabric, mosquitos become dazed, losing their ability to bite before dying. Though lethal to mosquitos, the remarkable fabric is tested safe for people, pets, and pollinators.

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail Group℠ which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

[email protected]

