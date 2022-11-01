Ballard Designs Book Signing & Open Reception Friday for Suzanne Kasler, Atlanta Based Interior Designer and 12 Year Corporate Partner

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular omni-channel retailer of fine furniture and home décor, Ballard Designs announces an exciting book signing reception with internationally recognized interior designer and Atlanta resident, Suzanne Kasler.

Suzanne Kasler, Interior Designer and Design Partner with Ballard Designs. Suzanne Kazler's newest coffee table Interior Design book is "Edited Style," currently available in First Edition at Ballard Designs.

Suzanne Kasler and Ballard Designs began a prolific partnership in 2010 when the designer was asked to create the store's first Designer collection. The relationship has continued to blossom over the last 12 years, with hundreds of unique products designed by Kasler being made available for purchase by Ballard's avid interior decorating enthusiasts.

The book signing event, open to the public, is Friday, November 4 th inside Ballard's flagship Atlanta store location at The Works at Chattahoochee , 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Atlanta, GA 30318.

During the 5-7 PM reception, Kasler will take part in a design discussion with Ballard Designs President Karen Mooney, followed by a Q&A and book-signing opportunity with attendees.

First edition copies of Kasler's newest publication, Edited Style, will also be available to purchase and have signed at the furniture & décor store event.

For more information on the event, please tune in and follow @ballarddesigns on Instagram.

