Ballard Designs Set to Open First-Ever Design Studio in West Palm Beach, Fla

The new store concept is part of the iconic "How To Decorate" omnichannel retailer's efforts to expand its footprint in multiple states.

ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs, multichannel home décor and furniture design company, plans to open its first-ever Design Studio store in West Palm Beach, Fla in late summer 2022, as part of a planned, longer term, multi-state expansion.

The new Ballard store is designed as a studio concept location to provide customers with eclectic furniture & decor and a streamlined process for design individuality and customization.

Ballard Designs plans a new concept Studio Store opening this summer in West palm Beach, Fla Ballard Designs stores offer furniture & fine home decor.

Unlike a traditional Ballard store, which typically stocks a wide range of products that customers can buy and take home right away, the Design Studio concept will offer customers a one-on-one experience that promotes individuality and customization.

An onsite team of professional design consultants will help customers bring their ideas to life and will provide a streamlined process for ordering and installation. The Design Studio team will also assist local trade professionals with their clients' needs.

The new West Palm Beach Studio, at 2,500 square feet, will include

Lifestyle vignettes of Ballard's most popular furniture

Fabric, rugs, and finish samples of Ballard's entire assortment

Plenty of accessories, books, pillows, and throws to purchase and carry-out for an immediate home impact.

Adding to two existing locations within the state of Florida, the Ballard retail team anticipates providing West Palm Beach shoppers with a unique experience in designer home décor.

Ballard Designs is also expanding its footprint of bricks-and-mortar stores across key markets in the United States. By early 2023, Ballard plans to open new stores in three markets: Austin, Texas, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and a relocation in Jacksonville, Fla. This follows successful store launches in Nashville, Tenn., in late 2020 and in Houston in early 2021.

Ballard Designs President, Karen Mooney related, "Not only do we plan to service existing, loyal customers, but we're looking to attract a whole new audience that's passionate about home décor in untapped areas of the country."

Ballard Designs offers several store formats, including large stores with a wide range of products, medium stores with a selection of the company's best products, outlets, and now studios that focus on one-on-one design consulting.

To find Ballard Design furniture stores nearby you, visit the Store Locator on BallardDesigns.com.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor as well as How To Decorate advice from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color, and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®.

CONTACT: 5WPR, Haley McDill, (646) 862-6866, [email protected]

SOURCE Ballard Designs