Ballotpedia and Decision Desk HQ Partner To Offer Real-time Local Election Results Coverage

Pairing the most complete sources of unbiased information and results for local elections creates the first nationwide resource for real-time local election outcomes

MIDDLETON, Wis., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between Ballotpedia and Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) will create an unparalleled resource for real-time results of the important elections that directly affect Americans' day-to-day lives. Ballotpedia, the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy, is teaming up with DDHQ, a leading real-time provider of election results and race calls, to provide results of up to 65,000 county, school board, and other municipal elections below the level of state legislature that are taking place across the U.S. between now and the end of 2024.

Decision Desk HQ

Launching in time for Indiana's May 7 elections, the partnership will add a real-time dimension to Ballotpedia's trusted election coverage by providing DDHQ's embeddable graphics displaying DDHQ-gathered and -reported results and race calls. Voters, journalists, academics, and others interested in election trends will benefit from access to local election outcomes in one website.

"We're excited to work with DDHQ, and bring their innovative and accurate, real-time local election results coverage to our readers, no matter how small the district," said Geoff Pallay, Ballotpedia Editor-in-Chief, "Through this joint effort, we're now able to provide full local election lifecycle information – from candidate filing to election results – and fill an information gap for voters."

The partnership leverages DDHQ's unique role in gathering local election returns. While just as accurate as the nation's other election results providers, and often faster, DDHQ is the only one to cover all races on the ballot, from the presidency and Congress to mayor, county offices and school board seats.

"By making the results of local elections more easily discoverable, we hope to call attention to their importance. Ballotpedia is the obvious partner and we're thrilled to be working with them," said Drew McCoy, President of Decision Desk HQ.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 450,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

About Decision Desk HQ

Decision Desk HQ is a leading provider of real-time election results, race calls and related data, and the only provider to cover US elections from the presidency and Congress to the county and city level. Launched in 2012 on a hunch that we could use technology to improve the speed and lower the cost of collecting election returns, we were first to call the presidency for Donald Trump in 2016 and for Vice President Joe Biden in 2020. In 2022, we were first to call control of Congress and also covered 16,000 local races. We continue to innovate with new technologies to drive more efficient results reporting that prioritizes accuracy, supports local coverage, and strengthens trust in the democratic process.

SOURCE BALLOTPEDIA