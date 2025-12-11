Seaward Services, Inc. Awarded 5-Plus Year Contract Providing Critical Mariner & Logistical Support to the U.S. Navy's Training Support Vessel Squadron

Seaward to Provide Training Support Across a Variety of Realistic Training Scenarios Supporting Carrier Strike Group FOUR in Norfolk, VA

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaward Services, Inc., a leading provider of maritime solutions and part of the global Hornblower Group, announced its selection by the U.S. Navy's NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Contracting Department to provide qualified mariner and logistical support to Training Support Vessel Squadron (TSVRON) ships supporting Carrier Strike Group FOUR (CSG-4).

Seaward Services, Inc. by Hornblower Image courtesy of U.S. Navy.

Seaward Services' award of this important training support contract follows a comprehensive and detailed public proposal process necessary to ensure the vital duties outlined within are executed to provide safety, reliability, and precision throughout operations and training scenarios of various types.

Seaward crew based in Norfolk, VA will support four Training Support Vessels (TSVs) comprising the Training Support Vessel Squadron. These TSVs are crewed by a combination of civilian and contract mariners employing the vessels to create realistic training environments and scenarios, including academic, synthetic, and live training in support of the United States Fleet Forces Command Fleet Response Training Plan. TSVRON missions are critical to the deployment certification process for deploying carrier strike groups, Marine expeditionary units, and independent deployers.

"The Training Support Vessels operated by TSVRON are critical naval training assets, and Seaward Services is proud to provide expert mariner and logistics support to ensure future and ongoing training scenarios meet both the important mission and incredibly high standards of the U.S. Navy," said Brendan Smith, President at Seaward Services. "The expertise and experience required of these types of partnerships are at the heart of Seaward's continued success as a naval and government partner of choice, and our local crew of expert mariners are prepared to support TSVRON across a variety of key training scenarios."

Expert mariner and logistical support provided by Seaward will begin in January 2026. The contract term is five years and six months. The total potential value of the contract is $77 million.

About Seaward Services:

Seaward Services, Inc., is a privately-owned and professionally managed marine services company specializing in the operation, maintenance and repair of government and privately owned High-Speed Craft, Range Craft, Experimental Craft, Training Craft, Research Vessels and Unmanned Surface and Subsurface Vessels. Seaward also operates and maintains U.S. Navy Ranges and port facilities. Seaward offers more than 25 years of experience crewing, operating, repairing, and maintaining steel and aluminum-hulled, high-speed vessels such as the USNS Guam, HSV Alakai, and FSF-1 Sea Fighter.

Press Contacts:

Jeff Brault

Hornblower Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Hornblower Group