Bally's Interactive Offers an Unparalleled Live Sports Streaming Experience with Harmonic

Premium Streaming Service Leverages Powerful Cloud Playout Capabilities of Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Bally's Interactive, the digital arm of one of the world's leading entertainment providers, is using Harmonic's VOS®360 Media SaaS for cloud playout and branding. Leveraging VOS360 SaaS, Bally's Interactive can deliver premium sports events with low latency and pristine video quality on the Bally Live app.

Harmonic VOS360 SaaS

"We needed a flexible, scalable solution to streamline the origination of linear and VOD channels," said Matthew Webster, executive director, engineering and networking at Bally's Interactive. "Harmonic's extensive playout expertise, success in the cloud environment and partnership with Crispin automation guided us toward choosing the VOS360 platform. What's particularly groundbreaking about the VOS360 SaaS is how fast it can be deployed — Harmonic had it up and running on our cloud infrastructure in two weeks."

Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS simplifies all stages of media processing and delivery, providing customers like Bally's Interactive with an end-to-end, cloud-native solution for playout, branding, media processing, streaming and more. Bally's Interactive is running the SaaS platform in the cloud with Crispin automation to fully control its live and video-on-demand playout and branding capabilities. The VOS360 Media SaaS is based on a flexible business model that allows Bally's Interactive to only pay for what they use.

"We're excited to welcome Bally's Interactive into our family of SaaS customers," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "The VOS360 Media SaaS enables Bally's Interactive to deliver sports events reliably and at scale, with outstanding quality, bringing an unprecedented experience to their subscribers."

Harmonic will showcase its latest innovations in streaming and broadcast delivery at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in booth W2801, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/nab-show. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.