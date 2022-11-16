BALMAIN X MYTHERESA: LAUNCH OF AN EXCLUSIVE CAPSULE COLLECTION

MUNICH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury online retailer Mytheresa and the historic Parisian fashion house of Balmain have collaborated on an exclusive capsule collection, available globally from November 16th, 2022.

True to the house's impressive couture heritage and Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing's distinctly modern outlook, the 14-piece capsule is all about confidence-boosting silhouettes featuring cuts, padded shoulders and transparent illusions.

The collection constitutes the most spectacular party capsule for this holiday season and features sequins and rhinestones across bodysuits and cropped tops, sensual dresses, and skirts, in eye-catching shades of silver, bright pink, and green. In addition to the exclusive dazzling pieces, Rousteing has also created a perfectly tailored double-breasted jacket and pants set, finished off with the house's signature embossed buttons.

Olivier Rousteing: "For our third collaboration with Mytheresa, we all knew, from the very beginning what the theme had to be: celebration. Obviously, these are the months when we all get together with friends and family for all the holidays and to ring in the new year. But more than that, now that it seems like we're finally moving past the last few years' lockdowns, anxieties and cancellations— doesn't it seem so very right to finally laugh, dance and raise a glass of champagne? So that's why my team and I looked to the legendary clubs and the joyous nightlife of the '80s for inspiration—we channeled that festive moment's incredible nightlife, adapting several signature Balmain designs to reflect the dazzling disco era's joy-filled sensuality."

The Balmain x Mytheresa exclusive capsule collection launches globally on Mytheresa from November 16th within a dedicated editorial story directed by Mytheresa Chief Creative Officer Julian Paul, photographed by Sarah Blais, and featuring models Aiden Curtiss and Ana Yarlin Mateo.

About Balmain

More than 75 years ago, when Pierre Balmain first introduced his "New French Style," it immediately became clear to all that his eponymous house was offering a distinctly fresh, bold, and feminine conception of haute couture, one which broke with many of the well-established conventions of the era. His audaciousness paid off. Pierre Balmain became one of the handful of young French talents who ushered in the mid-century golden age of couture and helped to re-establish Paris as the world's fashion capital.

Since 2011, Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has been inventively building upon Pierre Balmain's extraordinary legacy, while always remaining true to his own determination to design clothes that reflect the way his inclusive, powerful, and global Balmain Army wishes to live today. The result is a unique and instantly recognizable Balmain silhouette, style and attitude that highlights the singular craftsmanship of the house's celebrated ateliers, while consistently referencing a rich Parisian heritage.

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to- wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Ven- eta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €747.3 million GMV in fis-cal year 2022 (+21.3% vs. FY21). (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

