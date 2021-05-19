Baltimore Ravens Name BetMGM As First Official Gaming Partner

BALTIMORE, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore Ravens and BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, announced today a multi-year partnership with BetMGM becoming the Ravens' first Official Gaming Partner. The parties will collaborate to create cobranded promotions for Ravens fans. BetMGM branded signage will be present throughout M&T Bank Stadium, digital media, and integrated social media content.

"When we began the process of carefully identifying sports betting and digital gaming partners, one of our top priorities was finding unique ways for Ravens fans to further engage with the team," said Ravens Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz. "We are excited to partner with BetMGM and look forward to the specialized entertainment experience the company will provide for our fans."

Under terms of the partnership, BetMGM will have a private hospitality suite within M&T Bank Stadium. Additionally, the BetMGM app will feature Ravens specific promotions and marketing campaigns.

BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, "The Ravens are an incredible organization with a rich history, and we're proud to have BetMGM as the team's first official partner in the gaming space. We look forward to offering Ravens fans new ways to engage with their favorite football team on our market-leading platforms."

Maryland residents voted in favor of a referendum to legalize sports betting in November 2020. While mobile and retail sports betting has been legalized, the regulatory framework in the state is currently being established.

Jorge Perez, President & Chief Operating Officer, MGM National Harbor, said, "BetMGM's partnership with the Baltimore Ravens comes at a pivotal time for MGM National Harbor, as we usher in the era of legalized sports betting in Maryland. We are confident that we will provide Ravens fans throughout the DMV with new and innovative ways to experience football season before, during and after games at our entertainment resort."

As BetMGM continues to expand, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are one of five NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore has posted the NFL's fifth-most total victories (140), won the league's second-most playoff games (11, tied), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in nine of the past 13 seasons – producing four AFC North Division titles during this time (2011, 2012, 2018 & 2019).

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM National Harbor

Located in an unrivaled setting, MGM National Harbor offers stunning panoramic views of the eastern shore of the Potomac River in Maryland. The $1.4 billion LEED® Gold Certified resort sits a short distance from Washington, D.C. to the north and historic sites, including George Washington's Mount Vernon estate across the river in Virginia. The 24-story, 308-room resort features premier amenities and experiences for locals as well as visitors from around the world including a dynamic two-level casino with over 160,000 square feet of space that includes slots, table games and poker; a world-class spa and salon; an entertainment theater with flexible seating for up to 3,000; high- end branded retail; 50,000 square feet of meeting space; and restaurants from renowned local, national and international chefs. MGM National Harbor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit mgmnationalharbor.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

