BetMGM and the Cavinder Twins to Debut "The Court of Legends" at Bellagio in Las Vegas for College Basketball Championship

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, will team up with Haley and Hanna Cavinder — former Division I basketball players and prominent social media influencers — to unveil The Court of Legends, a first–of–its–kind, speakeasy–style basketball experience, April 4-6 at Bellagio in Las Vegas during the final weekend of March Matchups.

Hidden within the resort, the Court of Legends will feature an immersive, custom-built court serving as the hub for BetMGM's March basketball celebrations. Throughout the weekend, the venue will host exclusive events and influencer-driven basketball exhibitions, all building toward a Cavinder vs. Cavinder skills showdown on Sunday, April 5. The twins will go head-to–head in custom competitions, with the event live streamed on X, YouTube and the BetMGM app, giving fans a front-row seat to the action.

"BetMGM is committed to creating legendary experiences for our players that go beyond the game, and the Court of Legends will be our most ambitious idea yet," said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer, BetMGM. "We're creating something epic that blends basketball, entertainment and the unmistakable energy of Las Vegas. With their rare ability to connect with fans on and off the court, Haley and Hanna are the perfect partners to bring this concept to life."

The Cavinder twins said in a joint statement, "We've played on a lot of courts over the years, but nothing like the Court of Legends. BetMGM is bringing together VIPs, creators, and all the vibes in one place, and we're excited to step on that floor, compete, and have fun!"

Court of Legends Leaderboard: Win a VIP Trip to Las Vegas

Now through Sunday, March 15, players can enter the Court of Legends Leaderboard promotion for the chance to win a VIP trip to Las Vegas for Championship Weekend for the winner and up to three guests. Twenty-five winners will each receive a grand prize package that includes four tickets to the Sunday, April 5 Court of Legends event, a three-night stay at MGM Grand, $2,000 in withdrawable bonus dollars for travel, and $500 in MGM Resorts credit for use throughout MGM Grand.

How to participate:

Opt in to the Court of Legends Leaderboard through the Promotions section of the BetMGM app

Place qualifying wagers of at least $10 with minimum +100 odds on any sports betting market

market Earn leaderboard points based on each wager's odds and outcome — longer odds-on winning bets earn more points

A live, in-app leaderboard updates daily at noon ET

The top six players in the first three entry periods, as well as the top seven players in the fourth (and final) entry period, will each win the grand prize package

The leaderboard resets every seven days, giving players multiple chances to win (limit one grand prize package per person for the entire promotional period)

Additional terms apply. This offer is not available in Massachusetts, Nevada, Ontario or Puerto Rico.

BetMGM currently operates in 30 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com.

