Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership Announces Opening of Housing Choice Voucher Wait List for the Baltimore Housing Mobility Program

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership (BRHP) announced today that it will reopen the wait list for the Baltimore Housing Mobility Program for the first time since 2017. The one-week application window will run from May 4–May 8, 2026, offering eligible families the opportunity to apply to be placed on the wait list for tenant-based and project-based Housing Choice Vouchers.

Applicant Prioritization

All families who meet BRHP's eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply. BRHP's prioritization process reflects its mission and commitments established under the settlement of the Thompson v. HUD desegregation case. Families most likely to be prioritized include households with young children, households with ties to Baltimore City public housing or voucher programs, and households living in high-poverty Baltimore City neighborhoods.

Adria Crutchfield, BRHP Executive Director, shares, "Prioritizing families with young children in under-resourced neighborhoods helps ensure the program reaches households who stand to benefit most from the long-term opportunity impacts associated with housing mobility."

How to Apply

Beginning May 4, 2026, applicants may apply online through the BRHP Applicant Portal at myportal.brhp.org. To apply, households will need:

Valid email address

Current home address

Household income information

Name, Social Security number, and date of birth for each household member

Applications will be accepted electronically only, except as an approved reasonable accommodation for applicants with disabilities or limited English proficiency.

BRHP expects applications to far exceed available space. Only 5,000 applicants will be placed on the wait list. Placement on the wait list is not first-come, first-served; it is based on established eligibility, priority ranking, and selection procedures.

Applicant Support

A recorded walkthrough, downloadable instructions, and Frequently Asked Questions will be available at www.brhp.org.

Most applicants should be able to complete the online application on their own. Applicants are strongly encouraged to complete the application online and contact BRHP with any questions at 667-207-2190 or [email protected].

Reasonable accommodation or language assistance may be requested by calling 667-207-2190.

About the Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership

BRHP is a nonprofit organization that expands housing choices for low-income families by helping them access safe, healthy, and economically vibrant communities. As the Regional Administrator for the Baltimore Housing Mobility Program, BRHP provides rental assistance and supportive counseling to more than 4,300 families across Baltimore City and the surrounding counties.

SOURCE Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership