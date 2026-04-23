BALTIMORE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership (BRHP) is excited to announce a new study by economists Dionissi Aliprantis and Stefanie DeLuca, Unlocking Opportunity – The Remarkable Success of the Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership.

Where you grow up matters. In Baltimore and around the country, research has shown that low-income Black families with children are still far more likely to live in neighborhoods with fewer resources, struggling schools, and limited opportunities. BRHP is changing the narrative through its administration of the Baltimore Housing Mobility Program, adapting the traditional Housing Choice Voucher program to optimize client successful lease-ups in opportunity neighborhoods while providing hands-on mobility support, including pre and post move counseling, and active outreach for successful partnerships between its participants, communities, and landlords.

The new study finds that BRHP is delivering the largest neighborhood-quality gains among any housing mobility program across the country. Participants live in neighborhoods with socioeconomic status (SES) on par with the highest-income Black households in the region and in neighborhoods that are more racially integrated than those of Black households at any income level.

The study also finds that on average, BRHP participants live in areas zoned for elementary schools performing approximately 40 percentile points higher than those zoned to low-income Black families in Baltimore City. Importantly, when families in the program move again, they stay in high SES neighborhoods. Driven largely by its regional based design, BRHP is breaking barriers and helping families achieve affordable housing and brighter opportunities.

The research will continue with a second phase further investigating the long-term outcomes for Baltimore Housing Mobility Program families living in opportunity areas. BRHP embodies its mission of expanding residential choice regardless of economic means because when families are allowed to access safe housing, they strengthen not only themselves but our communities too.

About the Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership

The Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership (BRHP) is a non-profit organization that expands housing choices for families with low incomes who have historically been excluded from housing in well-resourced neighborhoods by helping them to access and transition successfully to safe, healthy, and economically vibrant communities. As the Regional Administrator for the Baltimore Housing Mobility Program, BRHP has opened pathways to a better future for low-income families for over 10 years.

BRHP currently provides over 4,300 low-income families rental assistance in the form of Housing Choice Vouchers, coupling assistance with counseling support for families as they move from areas of concentrated poverty to areas of opportunity in Baltimore City and the five surrounding counties.

SOURCE Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership