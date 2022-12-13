ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCLogic has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Baltimore Sun Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Baltimore Sun Names SCLogic A Winner of The Baltimore Metro Area Top Workplaces 2022 Award

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"We are very proud of our company culture and ensure that every person we bring in has the same core values and passion for helping our customers." – Michael Saldi, SCLogic CEO.

About

SCLogic is a leader in the in-building logistics realm, offering a facilities workflow software solution to large businesses, universities, government agencies, and more.

With over 25 years of experience in facilities management, we help you simplify your daily workflows through our comprehensive, configurable software platform, Intra.

Headquartered in heart of Annapolis, Maryland, we are proud to put our employees first. At SCLogic, we foster innovation, truly execute work-life balance in all departments, and understand that the future of the workplace requires employees that are passionate about their job and their workplace.

Company Contact

SCLogic

[email protected], 888-700-7027

https://www.sclogic.com/

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE SCLogic