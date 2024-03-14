SCLogic Successfully Passes SOC 2 Audit, Affirming Commitment to High Standards of Security and Privacy

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCLogic, a leading provider of internal logistics management solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. This significant achievement underscores our steadfast commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data.

Conducted by the Johanson Group LLP, the SOC 2 audit is recognized as a gold standard for data security and privacy. Passing this rigorous audit demonstrates SCLogic's ongoing dedication to implementing and upholding stringent security measures that protect our clients' information.

What This Means for Our Customers

Our customers can have complete confidence in our processes and systems. The SOC 2 certification is a testament to our commitment to data security and operational excellence. Improved Data Protection: With advanced security measures that meet the SOC 2 standards, SCLogic ensures the protection of sensitive information against unauthorized access and data breaches.

Our successful audit indicates the reliability and resilience of our systems, ensuring that our services are always available when our customers need them. Compliance Support: For our customers, particularly those in regulated industries, our SOC 2 compliance aids in meeting their own compliance requirements, simplifying audits, and reducing compliance burdens.

A Commitment to Excellence

"At SCLogic, we understand that trust is the foundation of our relationship with customers," said David Vale, Vice President of Information Security & Privacy at SCLogic. "The successful SOC 2 audit is not just an achievement; it's a reflection of our ongoing commitment to securing our customer's data with the utmost integrity and reliability. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and upholding these standards, ensuring our customers can rely on us for their workflow management needs with complete peace of mind."

About SCLogic

SCLogic's in-building logistics solution ensures that organizations have real-time, precise visibility into any tangible item – from packages and people to printed materials, supplies, equipment, and secure documents – within a building and across a campus. More than 600 organizations worldwide – from government agencies to universities and private-sector companies, including 25% of the Fortune 500 – depend on the company's flagship Intra platform for efficient logistics and auditable compliance throughout an asset's entire lifecycle. Intra is designed for the most challenging work environments, fully supporting cloud and mobile environments, while also providing an off-line mode when a connection is not feasible. Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, SCLogic is privately owned. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit SCLogic.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Cleveland

Vice President, Marketing

Phone: 888.700.7027

SOURCE SCLogic