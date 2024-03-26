SCLogic AB Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Enhancing Data Security for Customers

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCLogic AB, a leading provider of innovative logistics and workflow management solutions in Europe, is proud to announce its successful certification to the ISO 27001 standard for information security management. This milestone underscores SCLogic AB's unwavering commitment to the highest data protection and security levels, ensuring that its customers' information is safeguarded against all forms of digital threats.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). The certification is awarded to organizations that demonstrate a systematic and ongoing approach to managing sensitive company and customer information so that it remains secure. It includes assessing and treating information security risks tailored to the needs of the business.

What This Means for SCLogic AB's Customers

Enhanced Security Measures: By complying with ISO 27001, SCLogic AB has proven its ability to identify, assess, and effectively manage information security risks, safeguarding customer data from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction.

Increased Reliability and Performance: Customers can trust in SCLogic AB's robust security controls and risk management practices. This certification ensures that SCLogic AB operates to the highest data protection and security standards, which translates to fewer disruptions and consistent, high-quality service.

Compliance with Regulatory Requirements: SCLogic AB's achievement of the ISO 27001 certification helps its customers meet their compliance obligations with various regulations and standards regarding data protection and privacy. This is particularly beneficial for organizations in industries subject to stringent data security regulations.

Building Customer Trust: This certification is a testament to SCLogic AB's dedication to security and privacy, which are crucial for businesses in today's digital age. It provides customers with the confidence that their information is managed within a secure and controlled framework.

"We are thrilled to achieve the ISO 27001 certification, which reflects our ongoing commitment to security at every level of our operations," said David Vale, Vice President of Information Security & Privacy at SCLogic. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this achievement not only demonstrates our dedication to protecting their data but also strengthens their trust in our solutions and services."

SCLogic AB's commitment to continuous improvement in information security management and operations ensures that the company remains on the cutting edge of security practices.

