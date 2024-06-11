Baltimore the third most expensive car rental destination in the US, survey reveals

BALTIMORE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore is one of the most expensive places in the United States to rent a car this summer, according to a survey by Cheapcarrental.com. The survey compared rental rates at 100 U.S. airports during the period from June to August 2024.

With an average daily rate of $134 for the most affordable rental car, Baltimore ranks as the third most expensive destination in the country. Higher average rates can only be found at Anchorage's Ted Steve's Airport ($187) in Alaska and Bozeman Yellowstone Airport in Montana ($165).

In Washington DC, you will have to spend at least $84 or $78 per day to rent a car at Ronald Reagan or Dulles International Airport, respectively. In Philadelphia, the average rate for the least expensive car is $90 – also significantly more affordable than Baltimore.

According to the survey, rental rates in Baltimore at BWI International Airport are up 47% compared with 2023 - the biggest increase of all destinations analyzed by the survey. On average, across all 100 airports, rental car rates in the U.S. have increased by 3% compared with last year.

Below are the 10 most expensive destinations to rent a car this summer. Prices shown reflect average daily rates for the most affordable rental car for the period June 1 - August 31, 2024. Only rental companies located directly at a destination's airport or at the airport's rental car center were considered for this survey.

1. Anchorage (ANC) $187

2. Bozeman (BZN) $165

3. Baltimore (BWI) $134

4. Portland (PWM) $129

5. Spokane (GEG) $122

6. Albany (ALB) $115

7. Little Rock (LIT) $113

8. Boston (BOS) $110

9. Chicago (ORD) $110

10. Syracuse (SYR) $107

For the full survey results, please visit: https://www.cheapcarrental.com/survey/summer2024.html

Press Contact: Michelle Walters; [email protected]; +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE Cheapcarrental.com