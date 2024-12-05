BAM Capital Investors Poised to Profit in New Joint-Venture Development Deal With Industry Staple J.C. Hart

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAM Capital , an award-winning private equity firm operating north of Indianapolis, today publicizes its partnership with veteran developer J.C. Hart to deliver a 315-unit multifamily community, Crossing 5 Towns & Flats, to Plainfield, Indiana. This joint-venture development deal represents BAM Capital's third strategic partnership, supplying ground-up institutional-quality apartment communities to thriving suburban markets primed for population growth and economic expansion.

Crossing 5 Towns & Flats is a 315-unit Class A apartment development positioned to leverage the strong demand for upscale housing in Plainfield, Indiana. With its proximity to downtown and Indianapolis International Airport, this project combines a prime location with an attractive asset profile, offering investors a solid opportunity for sustainable returns in a thriving rental market. Located in the Indianapolis, Indiana MSA, Crossing 5 Towns & Flats provides 315 Class A units designed to meet growing rental demand. Its location, minutes from key commercial hubs, ensures ongoing tenant interest. Thoughtfully designed and located, this development offers a compelling prospect for investors focused on consistent performance and long-term market growth.

With a portfolio of approximately 6,700 units across the Midwest, J.C. Hart's projects perfectly fit BAM Capital's strategic initiatives. Their proficiency in multifamily development, management, and ownership has fueled an industrious history of building premier apartments that demand the highest market rent. J.C. Hart specializes in Class A, urban, multifamily communities where they develop projects in highly regarded school districts near quality employment, retail, and recreation. BAM Capital's discerning investment criteria identified J.C. Hart's three-pronged expertise as a chance to provide an attractive investment opportunity for its members.

BAM Capital's steady performance over the last few years has delivered an average IRR of 35.14% and equity multiple of 2.58x to its investors within an average hold period of 3.4 years. The delivery of this project will bring an unrivaled asset with ultraconvenient access to downtown Indianapolis and a dynamic ecosystem of vibrant art districts, professional sports, and prized dining. The supply-constrained market exceptionally positions Crossing 5 Towns & Flats to benefit from high absorption rates and stable rent growth.

"Plainfield, Indiana, is a particularly attractive submarket for developers and investors alike, largely due to the increased rent growth the region is experiencing," remarks Ivan Barratt, Founder and CEO of The BAM Companies. "We are excited to collaborate with J.C. Hart on this project, who has a proven track record in this market and is known for developing world-class communities. We greatly look forward to delivering a beautiful community to the residents of Hendricks County and superior risk-adjusted returns to our investment partners."

About BAM Capital

Since its inception, BAM Capital has prioritized a growth mindset. From its talented team members to its expansive family of investors, the firm's disciplined approach to real estate investing has produced high-quality, attainable multifamily real estate properties with proven upside potential. As the private equity arm of The BAM Companies, BAM Capital's enhanced ingenuity mitigates investor risk while creating forced appreciation. Historically, the firm has over $1.3 billion in transactions and over 8,500 apartment units. Further information about BAM Capital and The BAM Companies can be found by visiting thebamcompanies.com or searching @bamcapitalgroup on Instagram and X (Twitter).

About J.C. Hart

Based in Carmel, Indiana, J.C. Hart has been in the multifamily and residential development business since 1976. Their portfolio comprises 6,693 luxurious apartments across 25 communities in the Midwest and currently has 1,180 units in development in northern Indianapolis submarkets. The J.C. Hart brand has a distinguished presence in the Indianapolis market. Adding to their word-of-mouth value is Chairman John C. Hart Jr., who has over 50 years of experience and has successfully navigated the company through adverse economic cycles. J.C. Hart has twice been named IAA Management Company of the Year. Its developments have won numerous awards for floor plans, curb appeal, marketing innovation, and resident retention.

With a projected completion date in 2026, this project aims to give residents convenient access to downtown Indianapolis, where they can immerse themselves in its eclectic cultural district, attend professional sports events, savor award-winning dining options, and easily access local parks and family-friendly areas.

Contact BAM Capital to view the Crossing 5 Towns & Flats offering memorandum for additional details.

For more information on BAM Capital and other investment opportunities, please visit https://capital.thebamcompanies.com/current-offerings/

