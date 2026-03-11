BAM Capital Sells Greenfield Crossing Apartments, Continuing Legacy of Creating Superior Investor Value in the Multifamily Real Estate Market

The property's exceptional returns included a 16.5% IRR and 2.10x equity multiple.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAM Capital has finalized the sale and disposition of Greenfield Crossing Apartments, a class A property with 272 units located in the Indianapolis metro area. BAM Capital acquired the property in December 2019, as part of the BAM Multifamily Growth Fund I.

This marks the conclusion of a successful investment that provided significant value for BAM Capital's investors. The property's exceptional returns included a 16.5% IRR and 2.10x equity multiple.*

BAM Capital successfully sells Greenfield Crossing Apartments

Greenfield Crossing represents BAM Capital's fifteenth full-cycle realization, underscoring the firm's repeatable, vertically integrated investment platform. The BAM Companies acquired, asset-managed, and operated the property in-house, driving operational efficiencies and strategic value creation throughout the hold period.

The asset was initially brought to market in the summer of 2025. After broadly testing pricing and determining that bids did not meet underwriting expectations, BAM Capital elected to remain patient. By staying engaged with qualified buyers and maintaining operational momentum, the firm ultimately secured a valuation aligned with its return objectives.

"In the context of the interest rate volatility and capital markets disruption we've experienced since 2022, we're proud of this outcome," said Ivan Barratt, Founder and CEO of The BAM Companies. "While this IRR sits on the lower end of our historical realizations, it reflects disciplined underwriting, strong execution, and meaningful outperformance relative to many peer benchmarks during a turbulent period for multifamily investors. Our focus is delivering repeatable value-add returns driven by operations and disciplined market selection."

Barratt continued, "Fifteen realizations are not the result of one strong year — they reflect a repeatable model. We acquire thoughtfully, operate with precision, remain disciplined on exit, and protect investor capital through every market environment."

Please reach out to [email protected] to speak with a BAM Capital representative to learn more.

About The BAM Companies

Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Comprising BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction, The BAM Companies has been named as the Indiana Apartment Association's 2024 Management Company of the Year, a Top Workplace by IndyStar for three consecutive years, a recipient of the Indianapolis Business Journal's Fast 25 award, and is one of Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the last eight consecutive years.

About BAM Capital

BAM Capital is recognized as a leader in private equity real estate, delivering consistent returns and investment opportunities for accredited investors. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing institutional-grade apartment communities in key U.S. growth markets. Through a vertically integrated, data-driven investment platform, BAM Capital aims to deliver attractive, preferred-position returns insulated by an equity cushion, while providing high-quality housing for residents and exceptional value for investors seeking proven alternatives to traditional asset classes.

*Performance metrics for this asset are based on internal data. These unaudited figures are subject to final adjustment during the forthcoming audit process. All performance metrics are net of fees and carry.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not financial, tax, legal, or investment advice, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Investment opportunities offered by BAM Capital and its affiliates are made pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, available exclusively to accredited investors, as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and, if applicable, qualified purchasers, as defined by Section 2(a)(51) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Verification of accredited investor status is required before participation in any investment.

Contact BAM Capital for details on current offerings. BAM Capital and its representatives are not fiduciaries or investment advisors. The information provided is general and may not reflect individual financial goals. Financial terms, projections, or forward-looking statements contained herein are hypothetical and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance or safety. Such statements reflect BAM Capital's opinion and are subject to market fluctuations, economic conditions, and investment risks. Investing in private real estate securities involves significant risks, including, without limitation, illiquidity, economic downturns, and potential loss of invested funds or capital. Past performance does not predict or guarantee future results. Historical transaction figures represent past performance across multiple deals as of the date this information was published, not a single investment transaction. BAM Capital and its affiliates do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information. Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct independent due diligence and consult with legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

© 2026 BAM Capital. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

JDA Worldwide

615.473.0794

[email protected]

SOURCE BAM Capital