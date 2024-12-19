BAM Management Named Indiana's 2024 Management Company of the Year

News provided by

The BAM Companies

Dec 19, 2024, 08:31 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Apartment Association (IAA) named BAM Management the 2024 Management Company of the Year, recognizing the company for its exceptional portfolio, employee programs, work culture, community involvement and industry engagement.

Continue Reading
BAM Management celebrates being named 2024 Management Company of the Year by the Indiana Apartment Association at the Midwest Multifamily Conference-an achievement recognizing excellence in portfolio management, employee programs, and community impact.
BAM Management celebrates being named 2024 Management Company of the Year by the Indiana Apartment Association at the Midwest Multifamily Conference-an achievement recognizing excellence in portfolio management, employee programs, and community impact.
A showcase of The BAM Companies' dedication to excellence and growth, featuring accolades such as being named a 2024 Top Workplace by IndyStar and earning a spot on Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for seven consecutive years.
A showcase of The BAM Companies' dedication to excellence and growth, featuring accolades such as being named a 2024 Top Workplace by IndyStar and earning a spot on Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for seven consecutive years.

Announced at the IAA's Midwest Multifamily Conference, the organization highlighted BAM Management's dedication to professional development and ability to maintain work-life balance as key attributes that set it apart. The recognition comes during a time of significant growth for BAM Management and its parent company, The BAM Companies, further cementing its reputation for excellence in multifamily property management.

"This award is a testament to the incredible work and dedication of our team," said Ivan Barratt, Founder & CEO, "Achieving this level of excellence is no small feat, especially during a period where our team has grown exponentially and we've expanded to new markets across the Midwest. It underscores the talent of the BAMFAM, whose passion and knowledge drive our success."

Adding to the accolades, BAM Management's own WaterStone at Green River was awarded the Outstanding Regional Community of the Year for the Evansville, Indiana, area. The award honors WasterStone at Green River's emphasis on resident satisfaction, community events and top-tier amenities, including a private 6-acre lake, fishing dock, walking trail, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park and resort-style pool.

"We are incredibly proud of WaterStone and the team behind its success," Adam Ehret, President & COO said. "This reflects our team's unwavering commitment to enhancing residents' lives and is an example of what we strive to achieve across all of our communities."

About The BAM Companies
Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Comprising of BAM Capital, BAM Management and BAM Construction, The BAM Companies was named a 2024 Top Workplace by IndyStar for the second time and has been named as one of Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the last seven consecutive years. 

Contact Information
The BAM Companies
Vicki Johnson, VP of Marketing
762-212-1113
[email protected]

SOURCE The BAM Companies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The BAM Companies Appoints Jim Fox as Chief Financial Officer

The BAM Companies Appoints Jim Fox as Chief Financial Officer

The BAM Companies, a leading real estate investment and management firm, today announced the appointment of Jim Fox as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). ...
The BAM Companies Ranks No. 2814 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

The BAM Companies Ranks No. 2814 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

Inc. revealed today that The BAM Companies ranks No. 2814 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics