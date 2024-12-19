BAM Management Named Indiana's 2024 Management Company of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Apartment Association (IAA) named BAM Management the 2024 Management Company of the Year, recognizing the company for its exceptional portfolio, employee programs, work culture, community involvement and industry engagement.

BAM Management celebrates being named 2024 Management Company of the Year by the Indiana Apartment Association at the Midwest Multifamily Conference-an achievement recognizing excellence in portfolio management, employee programs, and community impact. A showcase of The BAM Companies' dedication to excellence and growth, featuring accolades such as being named a 2024 Top Workplace by IndyStar and earning a spot on Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for seven consecutive years.

Announced at the IAA's Midwest Multifamily Conference, the organization highlighted BAM Management's dedication to professional development and ability to maintain work-life balance as key attributes that set it apart. The recognition comes during a time of significant growth for BAM Management and its parent company, The BAM Companies, further cementing its reputation for excellence in multifamily property management.

"This award is a testament to the incredible work and dedication of our team," said Ivan Barratt, Founder & CEO, "Achieving this level of excellence is no small feat, especially during a period where our team has grown exponentially and we've expanded to new markets across the Midwest. It underscores the talent of the BAMFAM, whose passion and knowledge drive our success."

Adding to the accolades, BAM Management's own WaterStone at Green River was awarded the Outstanding Regional Community of the Year for the Evansville, Indiana, area. The award honors WasterStone at Green River's emphasis on resident satisfaction, community events and top-tier amenities, including a private 6-acre lake, fishing dock, walking trail, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park and resort-style pool.

"We are incredibly proud of WaterStone and the team behind its success," Adam Ehret, President & COO said. "This reflects our team's unwavering commitment to enhancing residents' lives and is an example of what we strive to achieve across all of our communities."

The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Comprising of BAM Capital, BAM Management and BAM Construction

