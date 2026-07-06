Bamboo Insurance Introduces Essential Homeowners Program Focused on Core Coverage Needs

New HO2 offering provides a cost-effective option for homeowners seeking straightforward, essential protection

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Insurance today announced the launch of its Essential homeowners program, a new HO2 product designed for homeowners who want basic coverage delivered with speed, clarity, and affordability.

The Essential program provides a lower-cost option focused on core protection, with a streamlined approach that makes it convenient for homeowners to secure coverage. It is intended for homebuyers and homeowners seeking a practical solution in a constrained insurance market.

The program is designed to accommodate a broader range of properties, including older homes and those with prior loss history, which may present challenges in the standard admitted market. Coverage is available for owner-occupied primary residences as well as seasonal or secondary homes.

"The Essential program is another step in our ongoing commitment to providing reliable, accessible insurance for Californians," said John Chu, CEO of Bamboo Insurance. "As coverage options become more limited and affordability remains a challenge, we're focused on making it easier and faster for homeowners to get the core protection they need."

The launch reflects Bamboo Insurance's continued focus on disciplined underwriting and practical coverage solutions designed to meet homeowners where they are, particularly as insurance availability and affordability challenges persist across California.

About Bamboo Insurance

Bamboo Insurance is a technology-enabled, underwriting-first, and capital-light MGU (managing general underwriter) focused on homeowners' coverage and purpose-built for the new era of insurance. Embedding AI and automation across underwriting, claims, and distribution, Bamboo Insurance combines carrier-grade, data-driven underwriting discipline with proprietary insights and deep domain expertise. The company pairs those capabilities with the flexibility of the MGU model to deliver faster quote-to-bind, more precise pricing, and disciplined risk selection.

Bamboo Insurance manages key functions across the value chain while partnering with a scaled network of highly rated insurance and reinsurance capacity providers. With a multi-channel, partner-centric distribution model and growing capacity ecosystem, Bamboo Insurance is positioned to expand efficiently in existing and new markets while delivering value to policyholders, underwriting partners, and distribution partners.

Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services, LLC. ("Bamboo Insurance") is Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; CA License #0M31082; TX General Lines Agency License #2592077; TX Surplus Lines Agency License #2573422.

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SOURCE Bamboo Insurance