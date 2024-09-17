Bamboo Rose Acquires Foresight Retail to Transform PLM Landscape

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose , a leader in retail product development and supply chain technology, is proud to announce the acquisition of Foresight Retail, a SaaS retailer and brand-focused planning company built by global industry experts. This strategic move expands Bamboo Rose's platform, positioning the combined entity to redefine the traditional definition of PLM to now include an integrated solution encompassing bidirectional data movement and workflows that include Planning, PLM, Supplier Relationship Management, Sourcing/Costing, and Order Management.

Deep planning capabilities are essential for retailers and brands to inform product design and development, align their supplier community to projected demand, source materials, secure production resources, and countless other workflow stages to ensure flawless execution.

"Joining forces with Bamboo Rose represents a transformative step for Foresight Retail," said Neil Coulton, Executive Director at Foresight Retail. "Planning and PLM each deliver better outcomes when tightly integrated and we couldn't be more excited to merge our forward-thinking organizations to redefine the industry standard. As a key part of the Bamboo Rose Retail Management Platform, we'll deliver a fulsome solution that's unlike anything else on the market."

With Foresight Retail's acclaimed Planning technology, Bamboo Rose will differentiate by enabling bidirectional communication between planning and other processes like product development and sourcing. This integration ensures that planning processes are continuously informed and can be adjusted based on real-time data and other downstream impacts from decisions made in the product development process.

"This is a pivotal moment for Bamboo Rose as we continue to innovate and redefine the meaning of true end-to-end PLM," said Matt Stevens, CEO at Bamboo Rose. "We are exclusively positioned to offer our customers, who collectively represent the world's top retailers and brands, the world-class combination of Bamboo Rose and Foresight Retail's proven platforms. These tightly integrated elements form the foundation of our Retail Management Platform that can be leveraged in phases and business-aligned to customers' overall evolution timelines to enable them to plan, design, and execute with full supplier collaboration, all while delivering faster cycle times, better margins, and more agile operations."

This strategic acquisition comes at a time when retailers and brands demand more integrated and responsive planning processes to address supply chain disruption. Foresight Retail's expertise in planning is complemented by its successful track record of winning business on the platform's technical merits even when faced with enterprise competition, making it an ideal solution for Bamboo Rose's discerning customer base.

"We're thrilled and applaud Bamboo Rose's investment in Planning as a core dimension of their platform. Connectivity between planning teams and product developers is essential to maximize an organization's productivity and get the latest products to customers faster. Bamboo Rose is leading the pack when it comes to meeting the needs of modern apparel and retail customers," said Mario Ramirez, VP of Supply Chain at Chubbies .

"Embracing Planning as the inception point of the retail business plan is not just beneficial; it's critical. It sets the foundation for all subsequent decisions and strategies, from product design to order management to delivery. Customers demand integrated technology that enables them to plan, develop, source, and deliver products with connected data. This drives better margins and coveted efficiency gains. The addition of Planning is a force multiplier for the Bamboo Rose Retail Management Platform," said Nancy Marino, Associate Partner at Columbus Consulting.

Bamboo Rose's commitment to integrating planning into its PLM framework addresses the critical need for retailers to have a comprehensive view of their business strategies from ideation through distribution. With this acquisition, Bamboo Rose resets the pace in retail SaaS, once again taking leaps forward in the market with technology advancements and veteran industry talent.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions spanning Planning, Product Lifecycle Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Sourcing/Costing, Order Management, Logistics, and Financing. With a focus on understanding customer challenges and delivering tailored solutions, Bamboo Rose empowers retailers and brands to achieve positive business outcomes and drive success in the ever-evolving retail landscape. In other recent news, Bamboo Rose announced advanced Supplier Relationship Management and an enterprise sourcing platform project with Walmart . Visit bamboorose.com or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bamboorose/ to learn more.

About Foresight Retail

Foresight Retail offers cutting-edge retail and fashion brand planning technology solutions to global organizations including Regatta, Baby Bunting, Michael Hill, Decjuba, Mosaic, PAS Group, and Petstock, enabling companies to effectively anticipate market trends and streamline their product planning processes. Foresight Retail offers a full suite of merchandising modules, supporting the complete planning process, from financial, store, merchandise and item plans to assortments and allocations. Visit foresightretail.com to learn more.

