BambooHR Appoints Jonathan Vaas as Chief Legal Officer to Lead Strategic Growth and Compliance Initiatives

Former Adobe associate general counsel brings deep expertise in corporate law, governance, and investor relations to BambooHR's leadership team

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the leading cloud-based human resource platform where everything works together, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Vaas as the company's new Chief Legal Officer. Jonathan joins BambooHR with over two decades of experience in law and technology, particularly within the high-growth B2B software category.

Jonathan's role will oversee all legal, regulatory, and compliance matters, leveraging his extensive background in corporate and regulatory law, M&A, strategy, governance, software licensing, and risk management to support BambooHR's continued growth and innovation. His experience within the tech space, coupled with his passion for leading and growing teams, makes him a strong addition to BambooHR's leadership team.

"Jonathan's strategic mindset and track record of navigating the complexities of corporate law for high-growth tech companies makes him an exceptional fit for BambooHR," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "As we continue our mission to set people free to do great work, Jonathan's insights and leadership will be invaluable as we scale to meet the needs of our customers and communities."

"BambooHR is on an amazing growth trajectory due to its leading product, customer-first mindset, and fantastic culture," said Vaas. "With such an immense market in front of us, we have the opportunity to do something extraordinary."

He added, "BambooHR's product meets a pressing need for millions of employees globally at small and medium businesses, which are the bedrock of the economies they serve. The company's mission to set people free to do great work and be successful, engaged, and fulfilled aligns closely with my own values. I'm proud to join a world-class leadership team committed to making such a meaningful impact."

This appointment reinforces BambooHR's growing executive suite expertise as the company continues to fill its leadership bench with software and technology veterans from companies like Adobe, Amazon, Intuit, Pluralsight, and RingCentral.

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading HR software solution that sets people free to do great work, by managing the complex work of supporting employees and succeeding as a business, while giving leaders all the data they need to make informed strategic decisions. Intuitively designed and easy-to-use HR, payroll, and benefits administration where everything works together means less focus on process and more focus on growing what matters most—people. BambooHR is the trusted partner of HR professionals at more than 33 thousand companies with employees in over 190 countries and 50 industries, supporting millions of users throughout their employee experience.

