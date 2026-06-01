Bambu Lab Launches A2L: Creative Playground. Extra Large.

The A2L features a 330 × 320 × 325 mm build volume, providing 105% more printing volume than standard 256 mm-class machines. This expanded capacity enables users to print cosplay prop components without splitting and gluing, produce large batches of home décor items in a single run, and give children creative freedom that was previously impossible.

Anyone familiar with the H2S series will recognize the philosophy behind the A2L. It is essentially an H2S Lite - a machine that brings key solutions from the professional tier into an entirely different, significantly lower price segment. Without compromising where it truly matters.

Advanced Technology for Professional Results

The A2L integrates several advanced features previously reserved for higher-end models:

Closed-Loop PMSM Servo Motor : Provides stable power delivery during high-speed printing while actively monitoring extrusion anomalies .

: Provides stable power delivery during high-speed printing while actively monitoring extrusion anomalies Adaptive Vibration Compensation: First in Bambu Lab lineup with multi-point calibration and load adaptation, eliminating ghosting and ringing artifacts when printing tall, heavy models by dynamically adapting vibration compensation parameters.

Integrated Granular Dampers: Two dampers physically absorb resonance for visibly improved final print surfaces. Together with dynamically adapting vibration compensation parameters, these technologies enable Bed Slinger printer to achieve Core-XY level print quality.

Comprehensive Detection System : Physical blob detector, PMSM extrusion monitoring, filament runout detection, nozzle clog detection, and tangled spool detection ensure reliable unattended printing .

: Physical blob detector, PMSM extrusion monitoring, filament runout detection, nozzle clog detection, and tangled spool detection ensure reliable unattended printing Silent Operation: Noise levels remain below 49 dB in silent mode – quieter than a library during working hours .

Modularity That Changes the Rules

The A2L introduces a dedicated mounting point for expansion modules. The Blade Cutting Upgrade Kit-including a cutting module, pen module, cutting mat, and accessories-transforms the printer into a precision cutter for stickers, leather, and fabrics, as well as a drawing plotter.

Note: The A2L does not support laser modules due to safety considerations related to its open-frame construction.

Camera-assisted alignment in Bambu Handy and an upcoming OTA update featuring "Print-then-Cut" functionality demonstrate Bambu's commitment to treating 2D capabilities as a genuine extension of the creative workshop.

Target Audiences

The A2L is designed for:

Home Décor Enthusiasts : Print large household items in a single run

: Print large household items in a single run Families with Children : Create a space for creative play where imagination becomes the only limitation

: Create a space for creative play where imagination becomes the only limitation Cosplayers : Produce monolithic props without gluing and filling seams

: Produce monolithic props without gluing and filling seams Print Farms: Achieve high productivity with support for up to 19 colors through four AMS or AMS Lite units

Pricing and Availability

A2L:

US: 469 USD (excl. tax / incl. shipping)

EU: 379 EUR (incl. tax / excl. shipping)

A2L Combo (AMS Lite):

US: 569 USD (excl. tax / incl. shipping)

EU: 489 EUR (incl. tax / excl. shipping)

The A2L/A2L Combo is available globally starting June 1, 2026 at Bambu Lab official website (June 2, 2026 for Japan and Korea).

Technical Specification

Build volume: 330 × 320 × 325 mm

Maximum Bed Temperature: 80°C

Maximum Nozzle Temperature: 300°C

Print Speed: 500 mm/sec

Noise Level (Silent Mode): < 49 dB

Noise Level (Standard Mode): ~52 dB

Supported Materials: PLA, PETG, and other non-engineering filaments

Maximum Number of Colors: up to 4 AMS units and 1 AMS lite, enabling up to 19 colors

Extrusion System: PMSM closed-loop servo

Vibration Compensation: Adaptive, multi-point

Granular Dampers: 2 (integrated into the frame)

Additional Modules: Blade Cutting, Pen Plotting

Connectivity: 2.4G WiFi

External Dimensions: 544 x 529 x 505 mm

Weight: 12.8 kg

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer-tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries.

Learn more at Bambu Lab Official Website

SOURCE Bambu Lab