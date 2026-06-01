Bambu Lab Launches A2L: Creative Playground. Extra Large.

New Addition to A-Series Delivers 105% More Build Volume Than Standard Machines, Targeting Home Decor Enthusiasts, Families, Cosplayers and Print Farms
AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab today announced the launch of the A2L, a large-format 3D printer designed for ambitious creative projects that previously required splitting large models into multiple pieces. The A2L represents a new category within the Bambu ecosystem – the printer that brings professional-tier capabilities to a significantly more accessible price point while maintaining the user-friendly experience the A-Series is known for.
The A2L features a 330 × 320 × 325 mm build volume, providing 105% more printing volume than standard 256 mm-class machines. This expanded capacity enables users to print cosplay prop components without splitting and gluing, produce large batches of home décor items in a single run, and give children creative freedom that was previously impossible.
Anyone familiar with the H2S series will recognize the philosophy behind the A2L. It is essentially an H2S Lite - a machine that brings key solutions from the professional tier into an entirely different, significantly lower price segment. Without compromising where it truly matters.
Advanced Technology for Professional Results
The A2L integrates several advanced features previously reserved for higher-end models:
Closed-Loop PMSM Servo Motor: Provides stable power delivery during high-speed printing while actively monitoring extrusion anomalies.
Adaptive Vibration Compensation: First in Bambu Lab lineup with multi-point calibration and load adaptation, eliminating ghosting and ringing artifacts when printing tall, heavy models by dynamically adapting vibration compensation parameters.
Integrated Granular Dampers: Two dampers physically absorb resonance for visibly improved final print surfaces. Together with dynamically adapting vibration compensation parameters, these technologies enable Bed Slinger printer to achieve Core-XY level print quality.
Silent Operation: Noise levels remain below 49 dB in silent mode – quieter than a library during working hours.
Modularity That Changes the Rules
The A2L introduces a dedicated mounting point for expansion modules. The Blade Cutting Upgrade Kit-including a cutting module, pen module, cutting mat, and accessories-transforms the printer into a precision cutter for stickers, leather, and fabrics, as well as a drawing plotter.
Note: The A2L does not support laser modules due to safety considerations related to its open-frame construction.
Camera-assisted alignment in Bambu Handy and an upcoming OTA update featuring "Print-then-Cut" functionality demonstrate Bambu's commitment to treating 2D capabilities as a genuine extension of the creative workshop.
Target Audiences
The A2L is designed for:
Home Décor Enthusiasts: Print large household items in a single run
Families with Children: Create a space for creative play where imagination becomes the only limitation
Cosplayers: Produce monolithic props without gluing and filling seams
Print Farms: Achieve high productivity with support for up to 19 colors through four AMS or AMS Lite units
Supported Materials: PLA, PETG, and other non-engineering filaments
Maximum Number of Colors: up to 4 AMS units and 1 AMS lite, enabling up to 19 colors
Extrusion System: PMSM closed-loop servo
Vibration Compensation: Adaptive, multi-point
Granular Dampers: 2 (integrated into the frame)
Additional Modules: Blade Cutting, Pen Plotting
Connectivity: 2.4G WiFi
External Dimensions: 544 x 529 x 505 mm
Weight: 12.8 kg
About Bambu Lab
Bambu Lab is a consumer-tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries.
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