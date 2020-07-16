BancFirst Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings
Jul 16, 2020, 16:30 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $20.7 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $34.2 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019. The results for the second quarter of 2020 were negatively impacted by a higher provision for loan losses. The second quarter of 2020 includes the net income of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas, which was acquired on August 15, 2019, and the income and expenses associated with the purchase of assets and assumption of liabilities on March 5, 2020, from The Citizens State Bank of Okemah. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $43.3 million, or $1.31 per share, compared to $66.0 million, or $1.98 per share, for the first half of 2019.
The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $19.3 million compared to $2.4 million a year ago. BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Our provision for loan losses remained consistent with the previous quarter as the economic effects of the pandemic continued. It reflects an extension of our modestly optimistic assumption on the timing of the end of the pandemic and the government's stimulus response to it. We believe this view is aligned with those expressed by the Federal Reserve Board indicating a lack of economic clarity. Absent an improvement in this assessment, we would expect provisions in future quarters to continue to be elevated."
The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $77.2 million compared to $69.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.54% compared to 3.89% a year ago. The Company had net recoveries for the quarter of less than 0.01% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of less than 0.01% of average loans for the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $32.1 million, compared to $34.1 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income is primarily due to a decrease in interchange and deposit charges resulting from lower economic activity. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $64.7 million compared to $56.6 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2020 related to annual merit increases, acquisition of Pegasus bank and pandemic related salary expenses. The Company's effective tax rate was 18.1% compared to 22.0% for the second quarter of 2019.
At June 30, 2020, the Company's total assets were $9.6 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion from December 31, 2019. Debt securities of $608.0 million were up $116.4 million from December 31, 2019. Loans totaled $6.7 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $8.5 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from the December 31, 2019 total. The increase in assets, loans and deposits were primarily related to the Paycheck Protection Program. At June 30, 2020, the balance of the Paycheck Protection Program loans was $851.3 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.0 billion, an increase of $29.2 million over December 31, 2019.
Nonaccrual loans represent 0.74% of total loans at June 30, 2020, up from 0.32% at year-end 2019. The increase in nonaccrual loans was due to further downgrades of energy loans. The allowance to total loans was 1.33% up from 0.96% at year-end 2019. The allowance to nonaccrual loans was approximately 181% compared to 302% at year-end 2019.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company has performed admirably in the face of low energy prices, the pandemic, and the Federal Reserve's zero interest-rate policy. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings for the quarter and first half of the year were $44.6 million and $92.5 million respectively compared to $46.3 million and $89.0 million for the same periods last year. PPP loan funding, government stimulus checks, a later income tax filing date, and cash conservation by customers combined to cause deposits to increase $914 million or 12% when compared to the end of the first quarter. Economic activity and the rate of unemployment in our region have improved slightly from levels experienced earlier in the quarter following the shuttering of the economy, although loan demand absent PPP has been modest."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
77,208
|
$
|
74,073
|
$
|
73,939
|
$
|
72,287
|
$
|
68,792
|
Provision for loan losses
|
19,333
|
19,583
|
1,412
|
2,758
|
2,433
|
Non-interest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
3,368
|
3,655
|
3,682
|
3,490
|
3,250
|
Service charges on deposits
|
16,760
|
18,804
|
19,938
|
19,866
|
19,114
|
Securities transactions
|
(595)
|
50
|
(9)
|
—
|
821
|
Income from sales of loans
|
1,561
|
781
|
1,089
|
964
|
868
|
Insurance commissions
|
4,443
|
5,676
|
5,076
|
5,535
|
4,420
|
Cash management
|
4,255
|
4,320
|
4,258
|
4,430
|
4,402
|
Other
|
2,290
|
1,859
|
1,490
|
1,342
|
1,202
|
Total noninterest income
|
32,082
|
35,145
|
35,524
|
35,627
|
34,077
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
42,226
|
39,756
|
40,375
|
40,354
|
36,124
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
3,839
|
3,546
|
3,738
|
3,386
|
2,953
|
Depreciation
|
3,544
|
3,491
|
3,355
|
3,268
|
3,015
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
968
|
964
|
1,007
|
842
|
758
|
Data processing services
|
1,629
|
1,692
|
1,634
|
1,467
|
1,262
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
(12)
|
(2,135)
|
(424)
|
26
|
97
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
1,485
|
2,355
|
2,327
|
2,047
|
1,919
|
Deposit insurance
|
365
|
136
|
147
|
(81)
|
544
|
Other
|
10,607
|
11,580
|
14,137
|
10,882
|
9,936
|
Total noninterest expense
|
64,651
|
61,385
|
66,296
|
62,191
|
56,608
|
Income before income taxes
|
25,306
|
28,250
|
41,755
|
42,965
|
43,828
|
Income tax expense
|
4,576
|
5,642
|
6,248
|
9,597
|
9,661
|
Net income
|
$
|
20,730
|
$
|
22,608
|
$
|
35,507
|
$
|
33,368
|
$
|
34,167
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
1.09
|
$
|
1.02
|
$
|
1.04
|
Net income-diluted
|
0.63
|
0.68
|
1.07
|
1.00
|
1.02
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.32
|
0.32
|
0.32
|
0.32
|
0.30
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,662,691
|
32,646,691
|
32,694,268
|
32,644,018
|
32,639,588
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,651,262
|
32,679,587
|
32,673,438
|
32,641,902
|
32,629,146
|
Diluted
|
33,075,493
|
33,287,359
|
33,366,848
|
33,327,213
|
33,317,193
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
0.87
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
1.66
|
%
|
1.65
|
%
|
1.78
|
%
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
7.99
|
8.87
|
13.76
|
13.80
|
14.54
|
Net interest margin
|
3.54
|
3.82
|
3.78
|
3.89
|
3.89
|
Efficiency ratio
|
59.16
|
56.20
|
60.56
|
57.63
|
55.03
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Six months ended
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
151,281
|
$
|
135,695
|
Provision for loan losses
|
38,916
|
4,117
|
Non-interest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
7,023
|
6,427
|
Service charges on deposits
|
35,564
|
36,777
|
Securities transactions
|
(545)
|
821
|
Income from sales of loans
|
2,342
|
1,566
|
Insurance commissions
|
10,119
|
9,685
|
Cash management
|
8,575
|
8,178
|
Other
|
4,149
|
2,624
|
Total noninterest income
|
67,227
|
66,078
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
81,982
|
72,295
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
7,385
|
5,580
|
Depreciation
|
7,035
|
6,000
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,932
|
1,517
|
Data processing services
|
3,321
|
2,742
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
(2,147)
|
(387)
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
3,840
|
4,180
|
Deposit insurance
|
501
|
1,077
|
Other
|
22,187
|
19,810
|
Total noninterest expense
|
126,036
|
112,814
|
Income before income taxes
|
53,556
|
84,842
|
Income tax expense
|
10,218
|
18,838
|
Net income
|
$
|
43,338
|
$
|
66,004
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$
|
1.33
|
$
|
2.02
|
Net income-diluted
|
1.31
|
1.98
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.64
|
0.60
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,662,691
|
32,639,588
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,665,425
|
32,620,819
|
Diluted
|
33,197,391
|
33,306,429
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
0.96
|
%
|
1.74
|
%
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
8.42
|
14.31
|
Net interest margin
|
3.67
|
3.87
|
Efficiency ratio
|
57.68
|
55.91
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,638,657
|
$ 8,669,096
|
$ 8,565,758
|
$ 8,388,816
|
$ 7,642,021
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
1,583,116
|
1,356,826
|
1,646,238
|
1,476,340
|
1,518,998
|
Debt securities
|
608,031
|
591,987
|
491,626
|
555,575
|
425,154
|
Total loans
|
6,723,060
|
6,006,065
|
5,673,144
|
5,622,897
|
5,105,302
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(89,500)
|
(70,080)
|
(54,238)
|
(55,928)
|
(55,108)
|
Deposits
|
8,486,671
|
7,573,200
|
7,483,635
|
7,330,677
|
6,613,613
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,034,199
|
1,023,380
|
1,004,989
|
979,752
|
956,380
|
Book value per common share
|
31.66
|
31.35
|
30.74
|
30.01
|
29.30
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
26.43
|
26.09
|
25.50
|
24.77
|
26.40
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Average loans to deposits
|
79.90
|
%
|
77.75
|
%
|
75.83
|
%
|
76.97
|
%
|
76.07
|
%
|
Average earning assets to total assets
|
92.24
|
91.51
|
91.50
|
92.23
|
92.43
|
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
10.95
|
12.02
|
12.04
|
11.96
|
12.25
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
Past due loans
|
$ 5,382
|
$ 10,065
|
$ 11,834
|
$ 11,215
|
$ 2,663
|
Nonaccrual loans (5)
|
49,477
|
45,181
|
17,965
|
19,995
|
17,998
|
Restructured loans
|
3,213
|
3,158
|
18,010
|
17,504
|
16,486
|
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
|
58,072
|
58,404
|
47,809
|
48,714
|
37,147
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
4,948
|
6,001
|
6,073
|
7,055
|
7,004
|
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
|
63,020
|
64,405
|
53,882
|
55,769
|
44,151
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.74
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.36
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-
|
0.84
|
0.75
|
0.32
|
0.36
|
0.35
|
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
|
0.86
|
0.97
|
0.84
|
0.87
|
0.73
|
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP
|
0.99
|
0.97
|
0.84
|
0.87
|
0.73
|
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
|
0.65
|
0.74
|
0.63
|
0.66
|
0.58
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.33
|
1.17
|
0.96
|
0.99
|
1.08
|
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
|
1.52
|
1.17
|
0.96
|
0.99
|
1.08
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
180.89
|
155.11
|
301.91
|
279.72
|
306.20
|
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
|
154.12
|
119.99
|
113.45
|
114.81
|
148.35
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
0.06
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,034,199
|
$ 1,023,380
|
$ 1,004,989
|
$ 979,752
|
$ 956,380
|
Less goodwill
|
149,922
|
149,923
|
148,604
|
147,013
|
79,749
|
Less intangible assets, net
|
20,882
|
21,850
|
22,608
|
24,025
|
14,936
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 863,395
|
$ 851,607
|
$ 833,777
|
$ 808,714
|
$ 861,695
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,662,691
|
32,646,691
|
32,694,268
|
32,644,018
|
32,639,588
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 26.43
|
$ 26.09
|
$ 25.50
|
$ 24.77
|
$ 26.40
|
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):
|
Total loans
|
$ 6,723,060
|
$ 6,006,065
|
$ 5,673,144
|
$ 5,622,897
|
$ 5,105,302
|
Less PPP loans
|
851,297
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
$ 5,871,763
|
$ 6,006,065
|
$ 5,673,144
|
$ 5,622,897
|
$ 5,105,302
|
Nonaccrual loans (5)
|
49,477
|
45,181
|
17,965
|
19,995
|
17,998
|
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
0.84
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.36
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
|
58,072
|
58,404
|
47,809
|
48,714
|
37,147
|
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP
|
0.99
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
0.84
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(89,500)
|
(70,080)
|
(54,238)
|
(55,928)
|
(55,108)
|
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1.52
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
0.96
|
%
|
0.99
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for loan losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(5) The Small Business Administration (SBA) guarantees approximately $7.7 million of nonaccrual loans.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 6,693,681
|
$ 78,978
|
4.73
|
%
|
$ 6,232,091
|
$ 155,636
|
5.01
|
%
|
Securities – taxable
|
570,456
|
1,948
|
1.37
|
538,674
|
4,534
|
1.69
|
Securities – tax exempt
|
34,421
|
321
|
3.74
|
25,947
|
444
|
3.44
|
Interest bearing deposits with banks
|
1,466,634
|
395
|
0.11
|
1,480,203
|
5,164
|
0.70
|
Total earning assets
|
8,765,192
|
81,642
|
3.74
|
8,276,915
|
165,778
|
4.02
|
Nonearning assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
198,495
|
195,088
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
607,549
|
594,876
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(68,259)
|
(59,887)
|
Total nonearning assets
|
737,785
|
730,077
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,502,977
|
$ 9,006,992
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Transaction deposits
|
$ 774,083
|
$ 169
|
0.09
|
%
|
$ 794,955
|
$ 684
|
0.17
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
3,275,394
|
1,343
|
0.16
|
3,147,744
|
7,592
|
0.48
|
Time deposits
|
700,740
|
2,238
|
1.28
|
699,280
|
4,874
|
1.40
|
Short-term borrowings
|
4,354
|
1
|
0.05
|
3,401
|
8
|
0.46
|
Long-term borrowings
|
2,308
|
-
|
-
|
1,154
|
-
|
-
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
26,804
|
492
|
7.37
|
26,804
|
983
|
7.35
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
4,783,683
|
4,243
|
0.36
|
4,673,338
|
14,141
|
0.61
|
Interest free funds:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
3,627,609
|
3,257,976
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
51,016
|
43,947
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,040,669
|
1,031,731
|
Total interest free funds
|
4,719,294
|
4,333,654
|
Total liabilities
and stockholders' equity
|
$ 9,502,977
|
$ 9,006,992
|
Net interest income
|
$ 77,399
|
$ 151,637
|
Net interest spread
|
3.38
|
%
|
3.41
|
%
|
Effect of interest free funds
|
0.16
|
%
|
0.26
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.54
|
%
|
3.67
|
%
SOURCE BancFirst