Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic Digital Banking

The rise of digital has impacted every touchpoint of the consumer experience, making it imperative for financial institutions and retailers alike to address trends around consumer journeys to offer differentiated and meaningful experiences. Banco Bolivariano, through Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic Digital solutions, will get to market quickly with a feature-rich, native mobile experience for their customers -- providing over 50 features including advanced biometric authentication, card management and QuickPay person-to-person payments with clients of other institutions. Delivered on the market-leading, open standards-based digital banking platform, this solution serves as the foundation for future digital innovation.

"We strive for a deep understanding of our customers so that we may be able to anticipate their needs and offer optimum service standards and digital solutions based on innovation, making Diebold Nixdorf a strategic ally to deliver on our commitment to providing an optimal mobile banking experience with anywhere, anytime availability," said Vicente Vallarino, chief executive officer, Banco Bolivariano.

In partnership with Kony, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, Vynamic Digital Banking ensures mobile solutions for consumers are intuitive, 'always on', and easily extensible to allow for future innovation. Additionally, Diebold Nixdorf was recently identified as the market leader for total application and multivendor software for ATMs in the Americas by global research firm RBR1 -- speaking to the breadth and scale the company has developed in its software business.

"Vynamic Digital Banking was introduced to provide the financial services industry with leading digital technology, and to arm institutions with the tools to achieve new and differentiated engagements with their customers," said Alan Kerr, senior vice president, software at Diebold Nixdorf. "We are proud to partner with Kony to provide Banco Bolivariano secure, innovative and seamless mobile banking."

About Banco Bolivariano C.A.

Founded in 1980, Banco Bolivariano C.A. provides retail, SME, and corporate banking products and services. It offers accounts, credits, foreign trade and treasury management services, cards, investment products, and other services. Banco Bolivariano, have taken customer service as their prime directive. As a result, they have been able to create a loyal customer base that appreciates the personal service and professionalism that the Bank exerts in catering to their needs in a timely and efficient manner. Their multichannel strategy seeks to promote independent, self-service customer experience throughout the many channels available to them. By the continuous monitoring of transactions that take place in traditional channels, Banco Bolivariano is constantly designing alternatives that enable customers to perform these same interactions in virtual or electronic channels, with heightened levels of security and quick response times. The company is based in Guayaquil, Ecuador and employs approximately 1,500 full-time employees.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



1 Source – ATM Software 2018 report (figures per end of 2017) published by RBR, London

