Bank of America builds on partnership with FIFA to become Official Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

In August 2024, Bank of America became the Official Bank Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 26™. Through this agreement, FIFA and Bank of America have committed to working together to support the growth of the global game and the tournament's impact on football fans of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

Ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 official draw in Miami this Thursday, the organisations have expanded the partnership to include next year's global club showpiece.

Matches at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be staged in 11 cities across the USA, providing an unparalleled opportunity for FIFA and Bank of America to deliver positive economic and social impact in the communities in which the bank's teammates and clients live and work.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "We are thrilled to have Bank of America on board for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup. In recent months we've enjoyed detailed discussions with Bank of America's leadership about FIFA's mission both on and off the pitch, so we're delighted that they've joined us on our journey to redefine global club football in addition to working side-by-side with us for FIFA World Cup 2026. As a global organisation with operations around the world and in every tournament host city, Bank of America is a perfect partner for this ground-breaking tournament."

Bank of America's Chair and CEO, Brian Moynihan, added: "This partnership with FIFA, for both World Cup 2026 and now Club World Cup 2025, sharpens our focus on deepening client relationships through the most iconic sporting events in the world, and generating lasting economic impact, globally and locally."

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be contested between 15 June and 13 July 2025. Kicking off in Miami and culminating in New York New Jersey, clubs from each of the six confederations - AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), Concacaf (North and Central America and the Caribbean), CONMEBOL (South America), OFC (Oceania) and UEFA (Europe) – will compete to lift the new, iconic FIFA Club World Cup Trophy.

Additional information regarding the FIFA Club World Cup can be accessed on FIFA.com. Fans can register for tournament ticket and hospitality information at FIFA.com/tickets.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

