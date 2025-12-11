Bank of America Chicago Marathon Shatters Another Record: $47.1 Million for Charity

Runners Can Secure an Entry into the Sold Out 2026 Event by Running for an Official Charity

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced today that 2025 participants raised a record $47.1 million for local, national and global nonprofits, smashing last year's highest fundraising total by $11 million. The fundraising momentum is expected to continue in 2026, with a third of the 55,000-person participant field expected to run and fundraise on behalf of an official charity.

"We are awed by the incredible fundraising put forth by last year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon charity participants," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "Training for and participating in a marathon takes a huge amount of dedication, and to add the work of fundraising onto the work of training shows how committed these participants are to their causes. The $47.1 million they raised will make a meaningful difference in the world, and we are so honored our charity participants chose the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as the vehicle for their fundraising."

Runners continue to show unprecedented interest in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon with more than 200,000 people applying for a chance to participate in the 2026 event. Runners who receive an entry through today's drawing will join those who guaranteed their entry into the race during the four-week application window. Guaranteed entries include Bank of America Chicago Marathon legacy finishers, time qualifiers, 2025 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series finishers and those who cancelled their 2025 race entries, as well as those who secure an entry through an official tour operator or charity team. Charity and tour operator entries are still available for the 2026 event but are filling quickly.

Since 2002, participants have raised more than $405 million through the event's official Charity Program. This feat is accomplished by participants who sign on to support an affiliated cause and commit to fundraising as part of their marathon journey.

Running for charity gives participants a unique opportunity to make the miles on their marathon journey more meaningful. In 2025, Jim Preschlack of Lake Forest, IL, committed to running the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in honor of his wife Paula who had been diagnosed with lung cancer in April. Jim rallied his network of friends and family raising funds for local lung cancer researcher at Northwestern University, supporting the American Cancer Society's mission improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. By the time he reached the start line, Paula had finished her treatment, and Jim had raised an astounding $335,665, becoming the top fundraiser in event history.

"My amazing wife Paula was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in April 2025. She was able to have the tumor removed in May and was then diagnosed with a specific genetic marker (EGFR Exon 21) that has excellent drug treatment options and gives us the greatest chance for a continued happy, long life together," said Preschlack. "We ran the Chicago Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society and a research project led by Dr. Lillian Eichner at Northwestern University to help other NSCLC patients with a specific genetic marker (LKB1) who currently have no available treatment options - not chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or targeted therapy, and usually have less than one year to live from diagnosis. Our family is very lucky. We are benefiting greatly from past EGFR related research; we are eternally grateful and wanted to help so that LKB1 lung cancer patients and their families have the same sense of hope for the future as we do."

Individuals inspired by Preschlack and the thousands of other participants who have run for charity can still secure an entry into the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon through the official Charity Program. Those who register to run with an official charity are required to raise a minimum of $2,200. For a list of official charities and information on how to register by joining a charity team, go to chicagomarathon.com/charity.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

In its 48th year on Sunday, October 11, 2026, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will welcome thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class professional athlete field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race's iconic course takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. Annually, 1.7 million spectators line the streets cheering on tens of thousands of participants from the start line to the final stretch down Columbus Drive. As a result of the race's national and international draw, the Chicago Marathon assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes while generating over $683 million in annual economic impact to its host city. The 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 11. In advance of the race, a three-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Thursday, October 8, Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicagomarathon.com.

