Bank of America Corporate, Global Commercial and Business Banking Services Earns J.D. Power Certification for the 13th Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE N.C., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 13th consecutive year, the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program has recognized Bank of America's Corporate, Global Commercial and Business Banking Services for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience." Bank of America is one of only two companies to achieve this consecutive milestone.

"Our 2022 J.D. Power certification is a testament to our teammates' continued focus on delivering an outstanding client experience with every interaction," said Jennifer Boussuge, Global Banking Operations executive. "I'm proud of the dedication and commitment to our client-first culture that they demonstrate daily."

The 2022 certification took into account survey results and a detailed evaluation of the bank's operations. Once again, the teams successfully completed all requirements, including side-by-side call listening exercises, bank leader and business partner interviews and process assessments. Traditional on-site evaluation meetings were executed in remote settings with relationship managers, advisors, key site leaders and business partners to assess the bank's service and support, daily processes, team dynamics and management practices.

"Congratulations to the Bank of America Corporate, Global Commercial and Business Banking Services team for providing an outstanding customer service experience over the phone for the 13th year," said Mark Miller, practice leader, Customer Service Advisory at J.D. Power. "Being a commercial banking organization to reach this milestone of thirteen years consecutively is a true testament to their continued commitment and ability to deliver for clients."

This consecutive certification represents our continued commitment and ability to deliver for our clients in all types of environments.

"Bank of America is committed to providing sought after and valuable solutions for small to mid-sized companies through all economic cycles and constantly delivering seamless experiences and exceptional service," said Wendy H. Stewart, President, Global Commercial Bank. "This designation highlights our company's ability to deliver an exceptional financial experience to our clients with the solutions and services they need and in the manner they prefer."

