Bank of America Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1 Record Date Payment Date







7.25% Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Convertible

Preferred Stock, Series L $18.125 October 1 November 1







Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series Z $32.500 October 1 October 25







5.875% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series HH $0.3671875 October 1 October 25







4.375% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series NN $0.2734375 October 15 November 3







4.125% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series PP $0.2578125 October 15 November 2



1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than

Series Z, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America



Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

[email protected]

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:

Jerry Dubrowski, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.855.1195 (office) or 1.508.843.5626 (mobile)

[email protected]

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.386.6794

[email protected]

