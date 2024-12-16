Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for First Quarter 2025

News provided by

Bank of America Corporation

Dec 16, 2024, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date




7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L

$18.125

January 1

January 30




5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred
Stock, Series HH

$0.3671875

January 1

January 24




Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series MM

$21.50

January 1

January 28




4.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred
Stock, Series NN

$0.2734375

January 15

February 3




4.125% Non-Cumulative Preferred
Stock, Series PP

$0.2578125

January 15

February 3




4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series RR

$10.9375000

January 1

January 27




6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series TT

$15.3125000

January 1

January 27


1

Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series MM, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users.  Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services.  The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Event-Record 160,000 People Apply for the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Event-Record 160,000 People Apply for the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will notify runners today of their selection status for the 2025 event. The race, which is the final event in...
BofA's CashPro® App Will Surpass a Record $1 Trillion in Payment Approvals for the Year

BofA's CashPro® App Will Surpass a Record $1 Trillion in Payment Approvals for the Year

By the end of 2024, Bank of America corporate clients will have made over $1 Trillion in payment approvals on the bank's CashPro App, the mobile...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics