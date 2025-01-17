Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for First Quarter 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.32807

January 31

February 18

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,255.04500

February 28

March 17

Adjustable Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series G

$1,255.04500

February 28

March 17

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.34535

February 15

February 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.34663

February 15

February 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.35302

February 15

February 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.33745

February 1

February 21

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series AA

$30.50

March 1

March 17

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series DD

$31.50

February 15

March 10

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series FF

$29.375

March 1

March 17

6.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.375

February 1

February 18

5.375% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

March 1

March 25

5.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125

March 1

March 17

4.250% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

February 1

February 18

4.750% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

February 1

February 18



1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

