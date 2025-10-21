Bank of America Names Maria Serravalle as Community Relations Manager

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit native Maria Serravalle has been named Bank of America's Community Relations Manager for the Detroit market.

As Community Relations Manager, Serravalle will lead efforts to strengthen the bank's impact across clients, colleagues, and communities. She succeeds Dwanette Williams, who has taken on a new role with Bank of America's Employee Banking & Investments team.

Maria Serravalle

"Maria brings not only deep experience, but also a genuine passion for helping people in the City of Detroit and the entire Metro Detroit community thrive," said Star Crawford, Senior Vice President and Market Executive, Bank of America Detroit. "We are grateful for her dedication and excited to see the positive impacts she will continue to make on our clients, teammates, and in our communities."

Serravalle has been with Bank of America since 2008, holding several leadership positions that advanced affordable lending, financial education, and community investment — with a focus on advancing economic mobility in low-to-moderate income communities. For the past 10 years, Maria has helped educate the community about financial literacy and sustainable home ownership through the Bank's Community Homeownership Commitment programs.

In Detroit, she has been a visible leader through volunteer service, including vice president of the board at Habitat for Humanity Detroit and advisor to the Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership & Advancement (HOLA). Serravalle has also served as a board member for Sowing Empowerment & Economic Development, Inc., and as the Better Money Habits Champion Lead for Detroit. Serravalle is a Cass Technical High School graduate, who grew up in Southwest Detroit.

She graduated from Alma College with a degree in accounting.

