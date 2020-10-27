Bank Shot Announces New Partnership With Premier Title Agency, Mobile App Providing Their Arizona Customers Safe, Secure Real Estate Payment Solutions in a COVID-19 "Contactless" World

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging technology leader Bank Shot, who recently received a patent for their mobile app, Android and iPhone, has announced a new partnership with Premier Title Agency, Arizona's title and escrow experts. The title industry clearly understands the necessity for safe, secure and compliant digital technology when completing real estate transactions via their smart phone, including earnest money deposits and more, all with a simple click of a button.

Bank Shot was developed from the start to avoid the Automated Clearing House (ACH) transaction, and its patented technology has proven beneficial even more so for multi-unit title companies such as Premier Title Agency and its Arizona customer base. Utilizing the Bank Shot app, built for safety and compliance, is a great alternative to a wire transfer, due to increasing fraud.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Mother Lode Holding Company, Premier Title Agency handles all transaction types and offers the superior service of an independent agency. With its family of companies, Premier Title Agency has an ever-expanding offering of products to provide their clients solutions customized to their title and escrow needs.

"The relationship we've established with Premier Title Agency, Arizona's top title company, is a tremendous fit for us," says Glenn Drake, CEO and Co-Founder. "They quickly understood the value we provide at Bank Shot, and our patented portal has been developed and built with the flexibility to accommodate Premier's multi-unit footprint."

Bank Shot Founders and Co-Developers Bernardine W. Drake and Glenn Drake have filled a specialized niche with this technology breakthrough, enabling title companies, banks and realtors to partner and utilize this app, thereby creating a competitive advantage within their respective industries. After recently receiving their patent, Bank Shot is quickly becoming the leading app for mobile real estate transactions, even more necessary in today's COVID-19 environment.

"We're excited to enter into this partnership with Bank Shot, as it helps us adapt to the new, virtual world we've all found ourselves in this year," said Jerry Calley, President, Premier Title Agency. "With the instantaneous deposits and transfers through the secure Bank Shot app, it is beneficial to our clients and employees alike to get the job done securely, quickly and from any location."

About Premier Title Agency: Specializing in providing residential and commercial title and escrow services, Premier Title Agency's escrow teams are committed to building partnerships with their communities and clientele, handling each resale and refinance transaction with precision and care. Premier Title Agency provides superior customer service and integrity, maintaining their excellence and dedication to the industry.

About Bank Shot: With its patented portal technology, Bank Shot enables users to successfully complete real estate transactions via their smart phone, including earnest money, real estate transactions, rental house deposits and more, all with the simple click of a button. Bank Shot's Stop Light technology portal enables users to either deposit, hold or reject a payment, a clear advantage over Automated Clearing House (ACH) transactions and any other Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) option on the market today.

