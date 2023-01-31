Bank Shot Launches Digital Disbursement Solution to Combat Mailing Fees & Expedite the Closing Process

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Shot, an app built for speed and security in sending earnest money has now become an all-in-one real estate payments solution by adding digital disbursements to their payment options. This new feature will allow title closing teams to send disbursements as digital checks through the Bank Shot portal.

"It has always been our vision to modernize the entire flow of funds involved in real estate transactions, and with Bank Shot Digital Disbursements, we are doing just that!" said Emily Traxler, CEO, Bank Shot. "We provide you with a 1-click solution to disburse funds digitally, helping you cut paper, reduce costs, and more importantly, allowing you to offer your agents a competitive advantage of payments in, not days, but minutes."

Historically, sending disbursements has required physical mailing or the hand-delivering of checks, accompanied by mailing fees and a 2-3 day waiting period for agents to receive commission. Customer feedback allowed Bank Shot to see this antiquated process as another opportunity to disrupt the current normal and build a modern, more efficient way for companies to transact with their agents.

The new process not only creates new time savings, but initial returns show it can also have a huge impact on the bottom line. "After initial beta testing of disbursements, we found that most customers can save on average $7-$15 per transaction!" Traxler remarked.

Bank Shot's customers can now cut costs and expedite the closing process in three simple steps: create, review, and submit! No setup required! Onboard your disbursement accounts in our portal in minutes.

In order to learn more about this new feature, please reach out to your Bank Shot rep, or get a demo of the platform at getbankshot.com/contact .

As society propels forward with its utilization of technology, Bank Shot continues to commit itself to its customers and find ways to improve the user experience.

About Bank Shot

Bank Shot (Earnest Money App: Get Bank Shot) is a multi-platform payments solution that makes depositing earnest money checks, commission checks, rental house checks, disbursements, and any other payment more convenient, compliant, and secure for real estate agents, brokers, title companies, and property managers.

Bank Shot is a partner of Rule 1 Ventures, a venture studio that supports growing companies and brings over 50 years of collective experience in title, real estate, and FinTech development, security, legal and design.

