Banking Risk Management and Customer Experience Enhanced With Exponential IT, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group's research reveals how banking institutions can adopt Exponential IT to integrate advanced technologies to improve risk management and transform their offerings to deliver personalized services. This strategic guide provides banks with the tools needed to enhance operational resilience, foster technological innovation, and maintain a leading position in the financial sector.

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The banking industry is grappling with rapid technological advancements, increasing regulatory demands, and heightened customer expectations. To remain competitive, banks must adopt an Exponential IT mindset. However, they face significant obstacles, including outdated legacy systems, data management challenges, and talent acquisition issues. In response to these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has released its blueprint, Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Banking Industry. This comprehensive industry-specific guide provides strategic insights and actionable plans to leverage technologies like AI, quantum computing, and automation, enabling banks to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and maintain regulatory compliance.

Info-Tech Research Group’s “Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Banking Industry” blueprint provides banks with the tools needed to enhance operational resilience, foster technological innovation, and maintain a leading position in the financial sector. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"The retail banking industry needs to consider the urgent adoption of Exponential IT to counter industry disruptions," says David Tomljenovic, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Understanding the five key priorities of Exponential IT transformation is crucial for competitiveness. Additionally, recognizing and incorporating foundational capabilities is essential to initiating an effective Exponential IT transformation, leading to value creation within the industry."

Info-Tech's latest blueprint highlights the strategic importance of Exponential IT in transforming the banking sector. This approach involves integrating advanced technologies to not only optimize operations but also to ensure the delivery of innovative financial products and exceptional client experiences. The firm advises that by adopting an Exponential IT mindset, banking organizations can stay ahead of technological disruptions, enhance their service offerings, and cater to the dynamic needs of their clientele.

The resource outlines several critical challenges the banking industry must overcome to achieve technological advancement. For example, regulatory scrutiny can delay the market introduction of innovations and impose complex compliance standards. Additionally, banks must balance the need for technological innovation with maintaining stable and reliable operations. The potential for integrating new business models, powered by AI and quantum computing applications, is substantial but requires overcoming significant hurdles associated with market maturity and readiness.

Furthermore, banks struggle with outdated legacy systems and the complexity of managing vast amounts of data. Info-Tech recommends a comprehensive strategy that includes detailed planning, robust investment in employee development, and fostering a culture of adaptability and innovation. By following this approach, banks can effectively navigate their digital transformation journey, enhance operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and significantly improve customer satisfaction.

Info-Tech details in the new blueprint the five key priorities that banking IT leaders must consider as they adopt an Exponential IT mindset to modernize their operations. The recommended priorities are:

Mitigate Rampant Privacy Risks: Mitigating rampant privacy risks is crucial as the banking industry adopts Exponential IT. Banks need to adapt to a rapidly evolving risk environment, implementing advanced privacy capabilities through AI models that are transparent and fair. Ensuring end-to-end privacy controls across operations is essential to maintaining privacy and managing risks effectively. Let AI Take Over Core Operations: Adopting AI to take over core operations involves fully utilizing AI and automation technologies to streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and improve efficiency. AI integration is important for predictive maintenance, customer service, and real-time data analysis, ensuring banks remain competitive and innovative. Boost Vendor Management Practices: Boosting vendor management practices is vital as Exponential IT evolves. Banks must recognize the strategic role of vendors and actively engage with potential partners. Developing capabilities through these relationships is essential for accessing advanced technologies and platforms. Focus on Customer Value Delivery: Focusing on customer value delivery means leveraging AI and automation to enhance efficiency and gain real-time insights. Integrating new technologies into existing workflows and ensuring data quality and governance are crucial for delivering superior customer experiences and maintaining a competitive edge. Fund Exponential Value Creation: Funding exponential value creation involves the strategic allocation of resources to support new platforms and capabilities like AI, automation, and quantum computing. Redirecting budgets from maintenance to innovation is essential for banks to stay competitive and to ensure long-term viability.

By addressing the strategic priorities highlighted in the firm's research, the banking industry can successfully manage the complexities of digital transformation. Embracing an Exponential IT mindset allows banks to enhance risk management, streamline operational processes, and offer personalized financial services. This approach not only fosters technological resilience but also positions banks to capitalize on new business opportunities in a dynamic market.

Info-Tech's blueprint serves as a detailed guide for IT leaders in the banking sector, offering practical insights and actionable strategies to navigate modern IT challenges. By leveraging these recommendations, banks can achieve sustainable growth, improve stakeholder trust, and stay ahead of future technological advancements.

For exclusive and timely commentary on this topic from Info-Tech's analysts and access to the complete Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Banking Industry blueprint, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier IT industry event will also offer journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest technology research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or to gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group