BankPlus Partners with Jack Henry to Improve Efficiencies and Employee Experience

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its Jack Henry Banking ® division announced today that BankPlus selected its SilverLake System® core, resulting in increased efficiencies and positioning the bank for continued growth.

BankPlus has been serving the communities of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana for more than 100 years. The $4.5 billion asset bank was with its previous core provider for almost three decades and recently chose Jack Henry as the best partner to meet its evolving technology needs. Kelly Kiker, senior vice president and director of operations, commented, "Jack Henry's technology priorities and culture align closely with ours. The company is focused exclusively on community and regional financial institutions and has the modern technology and scalability to support our strategic growth."

Employee's user experience was an important factor for BankPlus; it is one of only eight banks that has made the Best Banks to Work For list from American Banker each year since the list was introduced in 2013. With Jack Henry, BankPlus can now easily customize both employee user experiences and workflows, making the workplace a more streamlined, efficient, and modern environment. The bank is also using this opportunity to increase automation with technologies such as teller capture and added imaging services.

Jack Henry's open ecosystem was another notable benefit for BankPlus. Jack Henry has hundreds of fintech partners and encourages an environment of collaboration among bankers and fintechs, which allowed BankPlus to seamlessly maintain its relationships with other technology providers of choice. For instance, Jack Henry's interface with BankPlus' Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) network provider makes for an easy migration and enables expedient responses to customer demands. The bank recently doubled the number of ITMs in its network to accommodate social distancing. The ability for bank tellers to connect on this former self-service channel was well received.

Gee Gee Patridge, senior executive vice president and chief operations officer of BankPlus, added, "We sought references from both our peer banks as well as our vendor network, and both directed us toward Jack Henry as the leading partner to work with. They have a strong reputation for superior customer service."

Stacey Zengel, vice president of Jack Henry & Associates and president of Jack Henry Banking, stated, "We are proud to be able to offer freedom, flexibility, and choice to BankPlus. It is essential for banks to have an open IT infrastructure to fuel their growth and develop unique business strategies. Jack Henry has always had an open approach to banking technology and culture, which makes our partnership with BankPlus a good, strategic fit for both our organizations."

About Jack Henry Banking

Jack Henry Banking®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®, is a leading provider of integrated computer systems for banks ranging from de novo to multi-billion-dollar institutions. Jack Henry Banking currently serves more than 1,000 banks as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information is available at www.jackhenrybanking.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY ) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,700 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

