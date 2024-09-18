Jack Henry's Credit Union Community Participates in CU Build's Fourth Annual Build-A-Thon Event

29 credit unions, along with 12 integrator partners and sponsors, developed solutions focused on member innovation

MONETT, Mo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) and CU Build recently held their fourth annual build-a-thon, promoting innovation and collaboration within the credit union industry.

This year's CU Build in Salt Lake City, Utah, set a new record for credit unions in attendance. Over three days, 54 participants from 29 credit unions across 26 states joined forces with 12 integrator partners and sponsors. Teams of credit union and fintech professionals developed solutions around the theme "Pioneering Progress," inspired by Utah's recent Pioneer Day celebration.

During the competition, participants had access to Jack Henry's Symitar core and additional solutions including Banno and Data Broker, as well as several fintech providers including ASA Financial, fiVISION, Libum, Q2, REPAY, Scienaptic AI, SMA Technologies, SWIVEL, Sycorr, Technivation, Technology Happens, and Tyfone. Teams were evaluated on aspects like innovation, functionality, design, scalability, and mission focus. The Best in Show Award went to 'Trailblazers' for their solution 'Path to Prosperity,' an AI-powered tool that guides members through planning, qualifying for, and obtaining mortgage loans.

Brodee Gillam, innovation specialist at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), was on the winning team. "MSUFCU has participated in CU Build for years, but this was my first time," Gillam said. "I highly recommend this event to anyone who might be considering it. CU Build empowers participants to explore and test new ideas in a safe and controlled environment, which helps remove the barriers to innovation that we often face in our own environments."

Ashley Douglas, a programmer analyst at Via Credit Union, was another first-time participant. She shared her perspective: "CU Build is a challenging but rewarding way to discover what you're capable of under pressure and identify areas for improvement. Everyone learns from each other while solving real-life challenges they may have faced as credit union members or employees. The time crunch can be intense, but in the end, it's worth it to push yourself and see what you can achieve. The resources and support available throughout the event make it an invaluable learning experience."

Tushar Singh, software development manager at Chartway Credit Union, was a returning participant. Singh said, "At CU Build, like-minded professionals come together to collaborate and innovate in a high-energy environment for the greater good of the credit union industry. This is exactly why I keep coming back. I would encourage others to participate in the future — not only to sharpen their technical skills and think outside of the box, but to work with peers to develop solutions that solve real-world member challenges."

Brad Hickey, chair of CU Build and manager of application development at American Airlines Federal Credit Union, commented, "Each year, I am both inspired and surprised by the solutions that come out of this event. This year truly underscored the value of combining open technology with a community of open-minded individuals to create member-first solutions that make a difference. I'm grateful to all the participants who brought their best ideas and energy to make this year's event the most competitive and collaborative yet."

"CU Build is unlike any event. It not only brings together credit unions but also vendors who might otherwise be competitors to solve real industry pain points," said Brynn Ammon, president of Credit Union Solutions at Jack Henry. "This year, we saw teams heavily focused on financial prosperity for the members. It was interesting to watch how each team integrated into the Symitar core in unique and creative ways."

To learn more about how CU Build can help develop your career, grow your skills, and improve internal proficiencies, click here. Jack Henry clients can email [email protected] to take advantage of the solutions built at the event.

