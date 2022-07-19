Bankruptcy Boutique Forshey Prostok LLP and Firm's Name Partners Earn Prestigious Chambers USA Ranking

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankruptcy boutique Forshey Prostok LLP and veteran bankruptcy specialists Robert Forshey and Jeff Prostok are being recognized for their years of work on behalf of debtors and creditors in the prestigious Chambers USA ranking of the country's leading lawyers.

The annual Chambers rankings are based on a thorough review of information about law firms' capabilities in specific areas of law, including interviews with clients and other lawyers who handle the same types of cases. The Chambers research team works full-time throughout the year to assemble the exclusive roster of attorneys.

The latest Chambers USA rankings recognize the firm for its "comprehensive bankruptcy and restructuring advice," including "[s]ubstantial experience representing Chapter 11 debtors in the energy sector."

In addition to the firm's Chambers ranking, both Mr. Forshey and Mr. Prostok received individual rankings. Both are Board Certified in Business Bankruptcy Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

One client interviewed by Chambers describes Mr. Forshey as someone with a "keen intellect" who can "see the big picture" when handling complicated, high-stakes bankruptcy matters. Another client told Chambers that Mr. Prostok is "smart and has brilliant analytical skills" and "learns industry nuances quickly."

Mr. Forshey, Mr. Prostok, and all the attorneys in Forshey Prostok's Texas offices provide significant expertise in all types of bankruptcy matters. Several firm lawyers have earned multiple selections in The Best Lawyers of America guide and the annual Texas Super Lawyers list. Forshey Prostok has also secured repeat selections on the Best Law Firms list published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

Forshey Prostok LLP provides extensive experience in all areas of bankruptcy law from its offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston. The firm's scope of representation includes handling complex business reorganizations, enforcing creditor's rights, leading commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation, overseeing creditors' committees, directing workouts, and closing bankruptcy acquisitions. Forshey Prostok is ranked by the Chambers USA legal guide and received a Tier 1 ranking from Best Law Firms for bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights. For more information, visit www.forsheyprostok.com.

