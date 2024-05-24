Bankruptcy Sale: Portfolio of Single-Family Homes, Lancaster, SC

LANCASTER, S.C. , May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Horse Auction Co. and Great Neck Realty Co. of NC are marketing a portfolio of single-family residential properties located in and around the Lancaster, SC, less than an hour from Charlotte.

The portfolio consists of 26 homes of which 13 are complete and remaining 13 are nearly complete. The homes range in size from approx. 1,300 sq. ft. to approx. 2,500 square feet and consist primarily of 3 - 4 bedrooms and 2 - 3 bathrooms.

The sale will be managed by Will Lilly & Rob Tramantano, who can be contacted at [email protected] or [email protected].

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for investors to obtain a portfolio of newly built infill units located in a growing market," according to Will Lilly of Iron Horse Auction Co. "Investors should have no trouble at all renting or reselling these units given the anticipated price points and desirable locations," added Lilly.

For further information about the properties included in the sale, go to: https://www.ironhorseauction.com/auction/arborconstruction-72112/details or call: 800-997-2248.

For inspections, please contact:

Will Lilly +1-704-985-9300 or

[email protected]

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc. 174 Airport Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

910-997-2248

www.ironhorseauction.com

Rob Tramantano +1-516-902-9568 or

[email protected] Great Neck Realty Company

1500 W. Main Street

PO Box 609

Carrboro, NC 27510

