Banner Capital Welcomes McKay Potter as Principal

Hire Adds Senior Investment Leadership as Firm Scales and Deploys Fund II

LEHI, Utah, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Capital, a lower middle market private equity firm focused on founder-led and family-owned businesses across the Western United States, today announced the hire of McKay Potter as Principal.

McKay Potter

Potter brings over a decade of investment and advisory experience focused on the lower middle market. He joins Banner from Tower Arch Capital, a Salt Lake City-based private equity firm, where he served as Vice President and was active in evaluating, executing, and managing investments in founder-owned businesses across business services and industrials. Earlier in his career, Potter held roles at Bain & Company and L.E.K. Consulting, where he advised companies and investors on growth strategy, market entry, and operational improvement.

In his role as Principal at Banner, Potter will help lead sourcing, transaction execution, and portfolio value creation, with a focus on Banner's core service sectors and Western U.S. geography.

"McKay is exactly the kind of investor we want on our team — disciplined, founder-oriented, and deeply rooted in the region we know best," said Tanner Ainge, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Banner Capital. "He has built a strong track record partnering with the kind of businesses we focus on, and his addition meaningfully strengthens our ability to source, win, and support more investment opportunities."

Potter holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science from Brigham Young University.

About Banner Capital

Banner Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led and family-owned businesses across the Western United States. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with an office in Phoenix, Arizona, Banner targets companies with $4 million to $15 million of EBITDA across service sectors that form the backbone of the American economy. The Firm has completed 16 transactions since inception and manages approximately $630 million in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. More information is available at www.bannercap.com.

SOURCE Banner Capital Management