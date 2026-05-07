For the third time, they honor Banorte for its growth in assets, profitability, product innovation, physical presence, and new business development

MEXICO CITY, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banorte was distinguished, for the third consecutive time, as the Best Bank in Mexico in the annual list of winners of the World's Best Banks 2026 of Global Finance, in which it stood out among the strongest and best managed financial institutions in Latin America.

This list is made considering objective criteria such as asset growth, profitability, product innovation, strategic relationships and new business development, as well as qualitative assessments of international analysts and consultants in the financial sector.

Banorte, led by Carlos Hank Gonzalez, is recognized as Best Bank in Mexico by Global Finance

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banorte, commented: "This recognition demonstrates Banorte's financial strength as well as its innovative approach to hyper-personalized solutions that anticipate and respond to the needs of each of our customers. We have built the best digital banking, through the talent and capabilities of Banorte employees. They are the driving force behind our strategy and enable us to keep moving forward."

With this distinction, Banorte consolidates itself as a regional benchmark and reaffirms the effectiveness of its innovation strategy, technological transformation and proximity with customers.

About Global Finance:

Since 1987, Global Finance is a publication specializing in the global financial system with a presence in more than 160 countries, which aims to help corporate leaders, bankers and investors define the course of global business and finance. Their recognitions have become an essential parameter for assessing the performance and strength of financial institutions.

For a complete list of the Global Finance awards, click here.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and legal entities through its banking businesses, brokerage house, fund operator, insurer, pensions, lessor and factoring, warehouse, portfolio manager and remittance company.

GFNorte also integrates Afore XXI Banorte, one of the most important outlets in the country for asset management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 35,176 employees, 1,223 branches, 12,265 ATMs, 258,469 Point of Sale Terminals, and 45,473 correspondent offices.

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SOURCE Banorte