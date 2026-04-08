Under Carlos Hank González's Leadership, Banorte's NTEESG Fund Earns Recognition as Best Global Equity Fund in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operadora de Fondos Banorte was honored by Morningstar with the award for Best Global Equity Fund in Mexico for the outstanding performance of the NTEESG, an equity fund that invests in global stocks based on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

This recognition, awarded as part of the 2026 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence, confirms Grupo Financiero Banorte's robust investment offering and highlights its ability to generate sustainable long-term value for investors.

The award, presented by Morningstar—a global firm specializing in fund analysis and evaluation—is based on a rigorous methodology that combines risk-adjusted historical results, performance consistency, and a qualitative assessment of the fund's fundamental pillars, including the quality of its management, its investment processes, and the manager's institutional approach.

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte, commented: "When a genuine passion for our clients and sustainability come together, great things happen. We partner with Mexican families and businesses, supporting their growth with solutions that benefit them and promote a better future for all."

The NTEESG management team stands out for its global analytical capabilities, its experience in international markets, and the integration of a systematic ESG methodology into its investment decisions, positioning Grupo Financiero Banorte as a key player in the transition toward a more sustainable economy.

Morningstar's recognition aligns with Grupo Financiero Banorte's efforts to promote financial instruments and tools that channel resources towards strategic sectors, foster productive growth, and contribute to the country's sustainable and responsible development.

About the Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence

The Morningstar Awards are designed to help investors worldwide identify the year's most exceptional funds and fund managers. Nominated funds and categories are selected using robust quantitative methodologies that emphasize superior performance over one-, three-, and five-year periods, while our analyst-driven regional Fund Manager of the Year awards recognize managers who have not only achieved outstanding returns but have also been steadfast stewards of shareholder capital.

To learn more about the Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence, click here: https://go.morningstar.com/Awards.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and corporations through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pension, leas and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and money transfer businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, one of the country's largest pension funds in terms of assets under management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, with 34,556 employees, 1,216 branches, 12,168 ATMs, 245,894 point-of-sale terminals, and 45,259 correspondent branches.

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SOURCE Banorte